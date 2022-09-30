Something to look forward to: Intel will launch three cards on October 12 -- the Arc A770 Limited Edition ($349), the Arc A770 ($329), and the Arc A750 ($289). The company claims all of these GPUs should slot in between the more expensive RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti performance-wise. In the long run, having a third player in the GPU market should benefit consumers as they're all competing to provide better value-minded products.

At its Innovation event on this week, Intel announced pricing and availability of its flagship Arc A770 desktop GPU. Today, the company is giving us more details about the rest of its A700 lineup including the A770 Limited Edition and the A750.

First up, Intel confirmed that the Arc A770 Limited Edition has an MSRP of $349, just $20 more than the standard A770. Both feature 32 Xe cores and a 225W TDP, but the LE comes with memory chips with twice the capacity and nine percent higher clock speeds, resulting in a total of 16GB of GDDR6 and 560GB/s of bandwidth.

Meanwhile, the Arc A750 will also arrive on October 12, just like its higher-end siblings, but at an MSRP of $289. It utilizes a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU featuring 28 Xe cores paired with 8GB of VRAM and a TDP of 225W. Intel claims it's on average six percent faster at 1440p than an RTX 3060, which can currently be found for around $370. However, DirectX 11 games look less convincing even on the company's performance charts, so stay tuned for our full review.

Hopefully, Intel has ironed out most of the issues with its graphics drivers, and this launch will go more smoothly than the Arc A380 a few months ago. There will also be custom models available from board partners such as Acer, ASRock, Gunnir, and MSI.

There are now four GPUs launching on October 12, including the Arc A770 Limited Edition, the Arc A770, the Arc A750, and the RTX 4090, although Nvidia's flagship will be in a different price tier as it costs 4-5 more than Intel's cards. Interestingly, Team Blue's GPUs support DisplayPort 2.0 (UHBR 10), while Nvidia's card is limited to DisplayPort 1.4a.