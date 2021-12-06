What just happened? If there’s one thing that nerds, geeks, PC lovers, and those who fall into all three categories can agree on, it’s that Henry Cavill is our spokesperson. The Man of Steel was unashamedly talking about his love of the culture on a British talk show recently, confirming his adoration of Warhammer and that it isn’t the same as World of Warcraft, another of his passions.

Cavill was asked about his hobbies during a recent appearance on the Graham Norton show. After telling the host that “it’s Warhammer, Graham,” not World of Warcraft miniatures he paints, Cavill explained the tabletop franchise's painting and gaming aspects.

"It's actually—it is fun! It sounds ridiculous, but it is fun," said Cavill, who showed off some of his miniature-painting skills last year.

The Geralt of Rivia actor went on to say that he invites people over to take part in Warhammer games, to which Spider-Man’s Tom Holland enthusiastically asked, "Can I come over and play? It sounds amazing!" Cavill, ever the gentleman, said yes.

Cavill has never been afraid of letting his nerd flag fly and is a massive lover of all things PC. Before he took on the role of its protagonist in the Netflix series, he played through The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt twice, the second time on the hardest difficulty. He's also completed Total War: Warhammer 2 six times, as six different races.

Back in July last year, Cavill uploaded a quick build-log video for his new PC on Instagram. He then posted a photo in December showing off his new RTX 3090. We’ve also seen possible evidence that he’ll appear in a new Mass Effect TV series. Hopefully, he’ll still have time to enjoy Total War: Warhammer 3 when it arrives on February 17.

h/t: PC Gamer