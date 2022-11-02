In a nutshell: Japanese audio specialist Audio-Technica has introduced a modern version of its classic Sound Burger personal turntable. The new player, model AT-SB2022, is modeled after the original Sound Burger (marketed as Mister Disc in some regions) from nearly four decades ago. The battery-operated player features a belt-driven system that plays 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Modern amenities include Bluetooth connectivity and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge (rechargeable via USB-C). Wired playback is also possible using the included 3.5mm to RCA audio cable.

The new Sound Burger is a horizontal player that utilizes a spring for stylus pressure. Speaking of, the stylus is replaceable with model ATN3600L should the need arise. A high precision DC motor is said to ensure stable rotation and at just 900 grams (32 ounces), portability should not be a concern.

Vinyl has enjoyed a renaissance as of late. According to the Recording Industry Association of America's mid-year 2022 report, revenue from vinyl albums increased 22 in the first half of 2022 to $570 million. What's more, vinyl's share of the physical music market increased from 68 percent to 73 percent during the same span. For comparison, revenue from CDs dropped two percent to $200 million, accounting for 26 percent of physical music revenues.

Related reading: The Analog Embrace: How Some Experiences Are Surviving the Digital Age

Some may see Audio-Technica's Sound Burger relaunch as an attempt to cash in on the resurgence in vinyl but it is as much about history as it is the present. The turntable is part of a collection of limited-edition products to celebrate Audio-Technica's 60th anniversary. As such, only 7,000 examples are being produced.

Other 60th anniversary products include the AT-LP2022 high-performance turntable, the AT-MC2022 Phono Cartridge, the ATH-W2022 headphones and the ATH-WB2022 wireless headphones.

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger portable Bluetooth turntable is available to order priced at $199. That seems like a fair price considering originals (new old stock) are going for around double that on eBay.