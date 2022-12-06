The big picture: January is rapidly approaching and with it comes the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the most influential tech events in the world. The show is expected to be mostly back to normal following a couple of years of disruption due to the pandemic. The return to normalcy also means getting back to some conference constants – you know, things that are almost guaranteed to happen at CES like Razer unveiling another groundbreaking project that never materializes into a real product or the introduction of yet another semi-enclosed workstation that nobody is going to pay thousands of dollars for.

Cooler Master's Orb X slots perfectly into that second category. This semi-enclosed cockpit features a motorized shuttle dome for "superior privacy" and can support up to three 27-inch monitors. There are also built-in surround sound speakers for proper immersion without headphones, an ergonomic recliner and loads of RGB lighting.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, you're dead on. Cooler Master first introduced the Orb X back in the summer of 2021. As best I can tell, this is the same product – it just never actually launched.

That said, Cooler Master will now take your information and inform you when pre-orders open. We still don't know when the company actually plans to put these on sale or how much they'll command but with CES just around the corner, perhaps we'll get some answers early next month.

Those in the market for a similar solution do have options. ErgoQuest offers a line of related products including multiple variants of its Zero Gravity Workstation, Acer's Predator Thronos still has a product page online, and how could we forget the Cluvens Scorpion esports gaming chair / workstation or the gaming bed from Japan's Bauhutte?

If you're seeking something a bit more subdued, traditional gaming chairs from the likes of Logitech, Thermaltake and Secretlab are certainly worth a look. If brand name isn't a concern, you can save a good bit of coin by going with a generic chair but don't be surprised if you get what you pay for in terms of quality and comfort.