In brief: As millions settled in for the long holiday weekend, many donned pirate hats in search of something to watch for free over the break. Christmas movies are always a hit this time of year, and 2022 didn't disappoint in that regard.

TorrentFreak, which collected data from BitTorrent over the past weekend, has compiled a list of the most pirated classic Christmas movies and a clear winner emerged. Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, topped the list followed by its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in second place.

The Grinch, Elf and How the Grinch Stole Christmas rounded out the top five, in that order.

Home Alone hit theaters in November 1990. Culkin played protagonist Kevin McCallister, a young boy who defends his home against burglars after accidentally being left behind when his family goes on vacation to Paris for Christmas. The film crushed it at the box office, raking in $476.7 million while simultaneously launching Culkin's acting career. It stood as the highest-grossing live-action comedy until it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II in 2011.

Home Alone has since become a holiday tradition for millions, as evident by it topping TorrentFreak's list. It continues to resonate with viewers and has stayed fresh for well over 30 years thanks in part to modern toy tie-ins like those from Funko and Lego.

Last year, the real-life home where the film was shot, was made available for a one-night stay on Airbnb.

Check out this behind-the-scenes video filmed during the making of Home Alone

Several sequels followed but none starred Culkin and only one ever made it to theaters. Most consider anything outside of the first two movies to be flops simply trying to capitalize on the franchise's name.

Those interested in re-watching Home Alone or checking it out for the first time have plenty of legal avenues to do so. The film is readily available on Disney+ for streaming or can be purchased outright through services like Prime Video, iTunes or YouTube.