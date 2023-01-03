In brief: LG has just announced its 2023 OLED TV lineup featuring a wide range of improvements over their predecessors, including higher peak brightness, next-gen AI processors, and an updated interface.

All of LG's 2023 OLED TVs support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, just like their predecessors. However, support for the HDR10+ and DTS codecs is unfortunately still missing this year. The HDMI 2.1-equipped models are the first TVs on the market to add Quick Media Switching, which eliminates blackouts when switching between media with different framerates.

LG is also rolling out a redesign of the webOS platform with its updated TV lineup. The company claims that webOS 23 has a simplified layout with quick cards and tabs, and it should also run faster due to the improved processors. As you might have guessed, LG will not be bringing webOS 23 to older generations of its TVs.

LG's entry-level OLED models this year belong to the A3 series. These feature 4K 60Hz panels available in 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes and the company's new Alpha 7 Gen6 processor, which allegedly uses AI for upscaling, reducing image noise, and applying HDR tone-mapping to each object on the screen individually.

Positioned slightly higher in LG's lineup is the B3 OLED family, available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch options. These improve on the A3 series by including a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1a ports. They should also be a great option for gamers, as they come with support for HDMI 2.1 VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium, and they're Nvidia G-Sync Compatible.

Moving on to the mid-range C3 series, these will likely be LG's most popular models in its lineup, as the C family usually offers plenty of features at a (relatively) good price. These TVs come with brighter OLED evo panels available in a wide range of sizes, including 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch options. They also have four HDMI 2.1a ports and are powered by the flagship Alpha 9 Gen6 processor. The latter has an 'OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro' feature, which LG claims can individually adjust brightness and color in 20,000 zones of each HDR frame.

The OLED G3 family comes in 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch sizes, and they adopt a slim design meant to be wall-mounted, as it doesn't ship with an included stand.

The three smaller SKUs will feature an updated evo panel combined with a heatsink and an MLA (Micro Lens Array). This allows them to be up to 70 percent brighter than "traditional" WOLED panels (such as the A3/B3 series). These models reportedly have a peak brightness exceeding 1,800 nits, making them rival many high-end LCDs, albeit just at lower ABLs.

Finally, LG also revealed its flagship Z3 series, which will only be available in 77- and 88-inch models. These have an 8K native resolution but skip out on the MLA tech, meaning they won't be as bright as their G-series brethren.

LG's 2023 OLED TVs will start being available this spring. Pricing will also be announced at a later date.