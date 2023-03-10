In brief: It's been roughly eight months since we learned that publisher Nacon was working on a new RoboCop game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. RoboCop: Rogue City was slated to hit the streets in June 2023 but has since been pushed back to later in the year.

Word of the delay was accompanied by a new gameplay overview trailer that features close to two minutes of footage. Maybe it's just me, but I'm less impressed after watching the new trailer than I was last summer following the reveal video. I can't quite put it into words but something just feels off. On a positive note, they were able to get Peter Weller to do voiceover work, so there's that.

RoboCop: Rogue City is due out in September 2023.

The January launch of Forspoken didn't exactly go as scripted. In an earnings briefing from last month, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda said that although they've received positive feedback on some aspects of the game like its parkour and combat systems, sales have been lackluster.

The action RPG currently has a Metacritic score of 63 out of 100 and a lowly 1.8 out of 10 user score. IGN, which gave the game a six out of 10, also spoke of the flashy combat and parkour but said they weren't enough to make up for the cliché story and barebones open world.

As you may have heard, Capcom has released a demo for its upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. What you may not know, however, is that the demo is apparently hiding a secret ultra-hard mode.

According to GameSpot, unlocking the opportunity to play in Mad Chainsaw Mode comes down to random chance. Selecting "New Game" may or may not make the extra-challenging mode appear. If not, simply restart the game and try again. Eventually, you should see the option appear. There could be other factors that increase your odds of having it show up but they remain unknown at this hour.

EuroGamer notes that Mad Chainsaw Mode is only applied to the current playthrough. Once you die, it's over and you'll need to retrigger the mode to try it again. What's more, the mode is unique to the demo and will not be in the final game.