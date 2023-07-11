In context: It's unlikely that Elon Musk could hate Meta's Twitter-like Threads any more than he already does. But the arrival onto the platform of Jack Sweeney, creator of the banned ElonJet account that tracked the movements of the billionaire's personal jet, could push him over the edge.

Sweeney is one of more than 100 million people to have joined Threads in the five days since its launch. The fastest-growing app of all time has been capitalizing on the chaos at Twitter by offering a very similar UI and experience. Too similar, in Musk's view - Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over "misappropriated" trade secrets.

Undoubtedly pushing Musk toward an apoplectic rage was Jack Sweeney opening an 'Elon Musk's Jet' account on Threads. Sweeney had long tracked private jets on Twitter, including those belonging to Musk, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, using publicly available data. He says it's a way to hold the rich and famous accountable for their environmental impact.

Musk once offered Sweeney $5,000 to close the account as he didn't "love the idea of being shot by a nutcase." Sweeney said he'd remove it for $50,000, but the world's richest person never got back to him after saying he'd consider the offer.

Before taking over, Musk talked a lot about turning Twitter into a bastion of free speech. As such, he promised not to ban Sweeney's account, even though he described it as a "direct personal safety risk." But it seems Musk changed his mind in December, banning the @ElonJet account for allegedly violating Twitter's rules. Sweeney's bot accounts tracking other celeb jets were also suspended.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Musk later tweeted a video showing someone following his son – the person believed it was the billionaire. Musk blamed Sweeney and others who "doxxed" him for the incident and threatened legal action. He also suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists for tweeting links to ElonJet accounts set up on other platforms, including Facebook and Mastodon.

Sweeney's second post on Threads tags Mark Zuckerberg, asking the Meta CEO if he will be allowed to stay. Sweeney also has a Threads account tracking Zuckerberg's jet, though he has yet to post any information on it.

Sweeney reposted a message from his personal account showing an article about Musk's threat to sue Threads. "Remember [sic] when Elon said he would sue me. Just another empty threat," he wrote.

Interestingly, The Verge notes that the account tracking Musk's jet appears to have been suspended and reinstated on both Threads and Instagram (where it's been active for months) in the last few days. Perhaps Zuckerberg doesn't want to be seen repeating Musk's actions.

Musk has a lot to deal with right now, including suing the law firm that helped force him to buy Twitter, and the offer of a literal D-measuring contest with Zuckerberg.