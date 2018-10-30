A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is nature photography and amazing scenes.

Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers

Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes

Day 3: Retro Wallpapers (tomorrow!)

Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers

Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism

City architecture and skyscrapers near waterfront

Photo by Pedro Lastra

Resolution: 3465 × 2131

Works on: Desktop

Wings Of Angels - Northern Lights On Iceland

Found on InterfaceLIFT by Dominic Kamp

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Umbrellas photo

Photo by Ghost Presenter

Resolution: 6000 x 4000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Planet Earth

Found on PicsWalls

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Twenty Years

Photo by Justin Novello

Resolution: 5472 × 3648

Works on: Desktop

Psilocybin Pstairs

Photo by Tony Reid

Resolution: 4310 × 3079

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Fire Breathing

Photo by Alejandro Alvarez

Resolution: 4896 × 3264

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

SpaceX

Photo by SpaceX

Resolution: 3000 x 2000

Works on: Desktop

Nature lights up when the sun goes down

Photo by Federico Beccari

Resolution: 5918 × 3945

Works on: Desktop

Fish Underwater

Found on WallpapersHome

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Space Wallpaper

Found on Desktop Background

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Lake

Found on Wallpaper Access

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Bikini

Photo by Marvin Meyer

Resolution: 6000 x 4000

Works on: Desktop

Hot Air Balloon Ride

Photo by ellehem

Resolution: 3456 × 2304

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Painted square planks

Photo by Chris Barbalis

Resolution: 3008 × 2000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

North Curl Curl Ocean Pool, Sydney, Australia

Photo by Emjeii Beattie

Resolution: 3032 × 4048

Works on: Mobile

Path of Totality

Photo by Bryan Goff

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Hot air ballon, blue and sky

Photo by Kyle Hinkson

Resolution: 4032 × 3024

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Moon, sky, light and tree

Photo by Nick Owuor (astro_nic)

Resolution: 2242 × 2802

Works on: Mobile

Antelope Canyon - Nature's light show on earth

Photo by Madhu Shesharam

Resolution: 3648 × 5472

Works on: Mobile

Unilivre Drone Shot

Photo by Patrick Miyaoka

Resolution: 3968 × 2976

Works on: Desktop

Twin Lake

Photo by Luís Eusébio

Resolution: 3000 × 4000

Works on:Mobile

Shore

Photo by Patrick Ryan

Resolution: 3992 × 2992

Works on:Mobile

Maloja Pass

Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger

Resolution: 2000 × 3000

Works on: Mobile

Night, snow, winter and candy cane

Photo by Filip Mroz

Resolution: 1889 × 2645

Works on: Mobile

Closeup Milky Way Silverthorne

Photo by Nathan Anderson

Resolution: 5638 × 3748

Works on: Desktop

Aurora boreali

Photo by Raul Popadineți

Resolution: 6000 × 4000

Works on:Mobile

Night, night light, building and city

Photo by Alexandre Chambon

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Maze HD

Photo by Abdul Azis

Resolution: 3183 × 4721

Works on:Mobile

Maldives Islands (Kafena)

Photo by Ibrahim Mushan

Resolution: 3992 × 2992

Works on: Desktop

Amazing take of Pfiefer Beach, Big Sur, CA

Found on Reddit, "... 30 minutes of sunset at the Gateway to Heaven"

Resolution: 7525 x 5019

Works on: Desktop - 4K

Wasatch Mountains in Alta, Utah

Found on Reddit, "... I hiked alone all day and took a picture of the most amazing view from the summit"

Resolution: 4000 x 6000

Works on: Desktop - 4K - Mobile

Hong Kong at Night

Found on Wallpapers on the Web

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Works on: Desktop

Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands

Found on Reddit, "The impossible looking Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands"

Resolution: 5506 x 3671

Works on: Desktop - 4K

The Milky Way

Found on Wallpapers on the Web

Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Works on: Desktop

Monochrome Cityscape

Resolution: 1204 x 1920

Best for: Mobile

Grand Prismatic Spring

Found on Wallpapers Studio 10

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop - 4K