A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition
This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is nature photography and amazing scenes.
- Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3: Retro Wallpapers (tomorrow!)
- Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers
- Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism
City architecture and skyscrapers near waterfront
Photo by Pedro Lastra
Resolution: 3465 × 2131
Works on: Desktop
Wings Of Angels - Northern Lights On Iceland
Found on InterfaceLIFT by Dominic Kamp
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Umbrellas photo
Photo by Ghost Presenter
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Planet Earth
Found on PicsWalls
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Twenty Years
Photo by Justin Novello
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop
Psilocybin Pstairs
Photo by Tony Reid
Resolution: 4310 × 3079
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Fire Breathing
Photo by Alejandro Alvarez
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
SpaceX
Photo by SpaceX
Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Works on: Desktop
Nature lights up when the sun goes down
Photo by Federico Beccari
Resolution: 5918 × 3945
Works on: Desktop
Fish Underwater
Found on WallpapersHome
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Space Wallpaper
Found on Desktop Background
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Lake
Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Bikini
Photo by Marvin Meyer
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop
Hot Air Balloon Ride
Photo by ellehem
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Painted square planks
Photo by Chris Barbalis
Resolution: 3008 × 2000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
North Curl Curl Ocean Pool, Sydney, Australia
Photo by Emjeii Beattie
Resolution: 3032 × 4048
Works on: Mobile
Path of Totality
Photo by Bryan Goff
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Hot air ballon, blue and sky
Photo by Kyle Hinkson
Resolution: 4032 × 3024
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Moon, sky, light and tree
Photo by Nick Owuor (astro_nic)
Resolution: 2242 × 2802
Works on: Mobile
Antelope Canyon - Nature's light show on earth
Photo by Madhu Shesharam
Resolution: 3648 × 5472
Works on: Mobile
Unilivre Drone Shot
Photo by Patrick Miyaoka
Resolution: 3968 × 2976
Works on: Desktop
Twin Lake
Photo by Luís Eusébio
Resolution: 3000 × 4000
Works on:Mobile
Shore
Photo by Patrick Ryan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on:Mobile
Maloja Pass
Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger
Resolution: 2000 × 3000
Works on: Mobile
Night, snow, winter and candy cane
Photo by Filip Mroz
Resolution: 1889 × 2645
Works on: Mobile
Closeup Milky Way Silverthorne
Photo by Nathan Anderson
Resolution: 5638 × 3748
Works on: Desktop
Aurora boreali
Photo by Raul Popadineți
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Works on:Mobile
Night, night light, building and city
Photo by Alexandre Chambon
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Maze HD
Photo by Abdul Azis
Resolution: 3183 × 4721
Works on:Mobile
Maldives Islands (Kafena)
Photo by Ibrahim Mushan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on: Desktop
Amazing take of Pfiefer Beach, Big Sur, CA
Found on Reddit, "... 30 minutes of sunset at the Gateway to Heaven"
Resolution: 7525 x 5019
Works on: Desktop - 4K
Wasatch Mountains in Alta, Utah
Found on Reddit, "... I hiked alone all day and took a picture of the most amazing view from the summit"
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Desktop - 4K - Mobile
Hong Kong at Night
Found on Wallpapers on the Web
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Works on: Desktop
Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands
Found on Reddit, "The impossible looking Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands"
Resolution: 5506 x 3671
Works on: Desktop - 4K
The Milky Way
Found on Wallpapers on the Web
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop
Monochrome Cityscape
Resolution: 1204 x 1920
Best for: Mobile
Grand Prismatic Spring
Found on Wallpapers Studio 10
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop - 4K