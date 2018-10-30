A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is nature photography and amazing scenes.

City architecture and skyscrapers near waterfront

Photo by Pedro Lastra
Resolution: 3465 × 2131
Works on: Desktop

Wings Of Angels - Northern Lights On Iceland

Found on InterfaceLIFT by Dominic Kamp
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Umbrellas photo

Photo by Ghost Presenter
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Planet Earth

Found on PicsWalls
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Twenty Years

Photo by Justin Novello
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop

Psilocybin Pstairs

Photo by Tony Reid
Resolution: 4310 × 3079
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Fire Breathing

Photo by Alejandro Alvarez
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

SpaceX

Photo by SpaceX
Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Works on: Desktop

Nature lights up when the sun goes down

Photo by Federico Beccari
Resolution: 5918 × 3945
Works on: Desktop

Fish Underwater

Found on WallpapersHome
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Space Wallpaper

Found on Desktop Background
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Lake

Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Bikini

Photo by Marvin Meyer
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop

Hot Air Balloon Ride

Photo by ellehem
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Painted square planks

Photo by Chris Barbalis
Resolution: 3008 × 2000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

North Curl Curl Ocean Pool, Sydney, Australia

Photo by Emjeii Beattie
Resolution: 3032 × 4048
Works on: Mobile

Path of Totality

Photo by Bryan Goff
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Hot air ballon, blue and sky

Photo by Kyle Hinkson
Resolution: 4032 × 3024
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Moon, sky, light and tree

Photo by Nick Owuor (astro_nic)
Resolution: 2242 × 2802
Works on: Mobile

Antelope Canyon - Nature's light show on earth

Photo by Madhu Shesharam
Resolution: 3648 × 5472
Works on: Mobile

Unilivre Drone Shot

Photo by Patrick Miyaoka
Resolution: 3968 × 2976
Works on: Desktop

Twin Lake

Photo by Luís Eusébio
Resolution: 3000 × 4000
Works on:Mobile

Shore

Photo by Patrick Ryan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on:Mobile

Maloja Pass

Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger
Resolution: 2000 × 3000
Works on: Mobile

Night, snow, winter and candy cane

Photo by Filip Mroz
Resolution: 1889 × 2645
Works on: Mobile

Closeup Milky Way Silverthorne

Photo by Nathan Anderson
Resolution: 5638 × 3748
Works on: Desktop

Aurora boreali

Photo by Raul Popadineți
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Works on:Mobile

Night, night light, building and city

Photo by Alexandre Chambon
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Maze HD

Photo by Abdul Azis
Resolution: 3183 × 4721
Works on:Mobile

Maldives Islands (Kafena)

Photo by Ibrahim Mushan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on: Desktop

Amazing take of Pfiefer Beach, Big Sur, CA

Found on Reddit, "... 30 minutes of sunset at the Gateway to Heaven"
Resolution: 7525 x 5019
Works on: Desktop - 4K

Wasatch Mountains in Alta, Utah

Found on Reddit, "... I hiked alone all day and took a picture of the most amazing view from the summit"
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Desktop - 4K - Mobile

Hong Kong at Night

Found on Wallpapers on the Web
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Works on: Desktop

Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands

Found on Reddit, "The impossible looking Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands"
Resolution: 5506 x 3671
Works on: Desktop - 4K

The Milky Way

Found on Wallpapers on the Web
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop

Monochrome Cityscape

Resolution: 1204 x 1920
Best for: Mobile

Grand Prismatic Spring

Found on Wallpapers Studio 10
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop - 4K