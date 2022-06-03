The Alienware AW3423DW is clearly the best ultrawide you can get right now, it's priced well for the features it offers, and it is overall one of the best monitors you can get on the market right now.

The big selling point to this Alienware display is its use of QD-OLED technology. This means that we get proper, true HDR performance thanks to OLED's self-lit pixel structure and resulting deep, zero-level blacks. This QD-OLED panel can hit up to 1000 nits of brightness for small elements and just looks great displaying HDR content. Combined with its extremely fast response times (thanks to the inherent nature of OLED technology), and fast 175Hz refresh rate, there is no better monitor on the entire market for HDR gaming right now.

It's a very capable SDR gaming monitor as well, and despite featuring OLED, it doesn't have some of the drawbacks we've seen from other OLED displays. In particular, full screen brightness of 240 nits is usable in most rooms (though not amazing), and there's no annoying features like automatic brightness limiters enabled when using the SDR mode. Dell also mitigates the anxiety over OLED's tendency to burn in with a 3-year burn in warranty.

There are some drawbacks which do restrict the capabilities of the AW3423DW to content consumption. The triangle-RGB pixel structure is not great for text clarity and can cause fringing on some content, which may be noticeable depending on how sensitive you are, I can notice it personally and have heard mixed results from others. And despite the burn-in warranty, there is still a risk of burn-in, which is exacerbated when using the display for static imagery, like spreadsheets or other productivity apps. We only recommend this monitor if you are primarily going to use it for gaming, or other content consumption like watching movies.

Other problems include the display's coating and layer composition, which can reflect a lot of ambient light. To get the full benefit of this display I'd recommend using it in a dark room. It's also actively cooled and the fan can be heard while it's running. Despite these negatives though, you won't find a better ultrawide monitor, or better HDR gaming monitor, for $1300.

What Else Is Out There?

The main alternate to the Alienware is something like the LG 34GN850, if you want an ultrawide that's well suited to productivity in addition to gaming, but $900 it doesn't seem worth it compared to the far superior Alienware. In this sort of price range, we'd definitely want to spend the extra $400 to get proper HDR support, even if that meant sacrificing some usability, though this will depend on the amount of gaming versus productivity that you do.

Another option worth mentioning is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a 49-inch 5120 x 1440 240Hz super-ultrawide display with 2000-zone mini-LED backlighting, giving it true HDR functionality. While this is a good product at times, there are several quality control issues that remain unresolved (such as scanlines) and it's quite expensive at $1,800.

Budget Ultrawide: Gigabyte M34WQ

Not everyone has $1,300 to spend on a monitor, so if HDR isn't your thing and you just want a regular ultrawide that's affordable, we recommend the Gigabyte M34WQ. It's a bit unusual being a flat 34-inch 3440 x 1440 144Hz IPS display, but what it offers at just $500 is an excellent balance of performance across the various areas we test and look for. Response times are good, color performance is good, and there are no huge negatives such as dark level smearing that you do get with most budget VA ultrawides.

That's not to say there are no cons: the contrast ratio is very weak in comparison to its VA competitors, and response times aren't as fast as premium IPS gaming ultrawides. But the versatility of its IPS panel and general balance of performance is what swings me towards this product compared to others on the market.