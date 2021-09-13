As featured in:

Ditto saves each item placed on the clipboard allowing you access to any of those items at a later time. Ditto allows you to save any type of information that can be put on the clipboard, text, images, html, custom formats and more.

Features:

  • Easy to use interface
  • Search and paste previous copy entries
  • Keep multiple computer's clipboards in sync
  • Data is encrypted when sent over the network
  • Accessed from tray icon or global hot key
  • Select entry by double click, enter key or drag drop
  • Paste into any window that excepts standard copy/paste entries
  • Display thumbnail of copied images in list
  • Full Unicode support (display foreign characters)
  • UTF-8 support for language files (create language files in any language)
  • Uses sqlite database (www.sqlite.org)

What's New:

  • Added the ability to set a custom name for the drag file name (F4)
  • Added character and word count to tooltip footer
  • Allow tiny xml to load files with unicode paths
  • Added save delay option to advanced options
  • Enable control back space in the search edit box
  • Added /n to set the file drag and drop file name
  • Fixed issue with exporting lcip to google translate
  • Fix for registering global clips with long descriptions
  • Added AppVersion to installer
  • fixed issue AsciiTextReplaceRegex not working
  • Update about email and web site url
  • Updated unicode/ansi/utf8 macros - fixed issue with only having cf_text set if there is an on copy script
  • Refresh the description after the OnCopyScript
  • Removed control key check when setting focus to the search bar
  • Select index position after pasting
  • Set created data time when creating clips by new clip window - show quick paste text in delete clips window
  • Added option Disable Friends to the advanced options dialog