As featured in:

Ditto saves each item placed on the clipboard allowing you access to any of those items at a later time. Ditto allows you to save any type of information that can be put on the clipboard, text, images, html, custom formats and more.

Features:

Easy to use interface

Search and paste previous copy entries

Keep multiple computer's clipboards in sync

Data is encrypted when sent over the network

Accessed from tray icon or global hot key

Select entry by double click, enter key or drag drop

Paste into any window that excepts standard copy/paste entries

Display thumbnail of copied images in list

Full Unicode support (display foreign characters)

UTF-8 support for language files (create language files in any language)

Uses sqlite database (www.sqlite.org)

What's New: