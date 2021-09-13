Ditto 3.24.214.0
Ditto is an extension to the standard Windows clipboard.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 7
Freeware
Windows
21.9 MB
23,762
As featured in:
Ditto saves each item placed on the clipboard allowing you access to any of those items at a later time. Ditto allows you to save any type of information that can be put on the clipboard, text, images, html, custom formats and more.
Features:
- Easy to use interface
- Search and paste previous copy entries
- Keep multiple computer's clipboards in sync
- Data is encrypted when sent over the network
- Accessed from tray icon or global hot key
- Select entry by double click, enter key or drag drop
- Paste into any window that excepts standard copy/paste entries
- Display thumbnail of copied images in list
- Full Unicode support (display foreign characters)
- UTF-8 support for language files (create language files in any language)
- Uses sqlite database (www.sqlite.org)
What's New:
- Added the ability to set a custom name for the drag file name (F4)
- Added character and word count to tooltip footer
- Allow tiny xml to load files with unicode paths
- Added save delay option to advanced options
- Enable control back space in the search edit box
- Added /n to set the file drag and drop file name
- Fixed issue with exporting lcip to google translate
- Fix for registering global clips with long descriptions
- Added AppVersion to installer
- fixed issue AsciiTextReplaceRegex not working
- Update about email and web site url
- Updated unicode/ansi/utf8 macros - fixed issue with only having cf_text set if there is an on copy script
- Refresh the description after the OnCopyScript
- Removed control key check when setting focus to the search bar
- Select index position after pasting
- Set created data time when creating clips by new clip window - show quick paste text in delete clips window
- Added option Disable Friends to the advanced options dialog
Software similar to Ditto 7
-
Free clipboard management software for Windows that will revolutionize the way you copy and paste.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
ArsClip is a freeware utility for the windows clipboard. ArsClip monitors the clipboard and keeps track of the entries.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Advanced clipboard manager with editing and scripting features.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Captures everything that you cut or copy from any program.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads