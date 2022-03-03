Disk Drill 4.4.606
Recover your lost files from HFS/HFS+, FAT, NTFS and other file systems.
Recover any type of deleted files in Windows including Office documents, messages, and media files quickly and easily. Disk Drill for Windows is free data recovery software that restores deleted files from an HDD, USB drive or any kind of disk-based storage media with just a few clicks.
If you have lost or deleted important data from your device, this free data recovery software for Windows can get it back fast. Its intuitive user interface makes it easy to recover your lost files. Some of its features include:
- Free data recovery of up to 500 MB
- Free data protection with Recovery Vault
- Free byte-level backups of your storage media
- Preview lost files before performing a recovery
Using this data recovery software for Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, XP or Vista, you can recover deleted data from virtually any type of storage devices. The list of supported ones includes your computer’s internal hard disk, external USB drives, SD and CF cards, other memory cards, digital cameras, solid state drives (SSD), flash drives, etc.
Also available for macOS
Do you need to recover deleted files in macOS, such as critical business documents, music, photos or videos? Have files or whole partitions gone missing from your Mac? Are you having trouble accessing an external USB drive or camera card? We can help. We make data recovery for macOS easy.
Recover All File Formats
Recover any file or folder or reconstruct 200+ file types with multiple recovery methods.
All Major Devices Supported
Connect your storage device & recover data in minutes. Disk Drill supports iOS and Android recovery as well.
No Expert Skills Needed
Download Disk Drill, a do-it-yourself data recovery app. Just one "Recover" button to get it all done.
Deep Scan of T2 and M1 Macs
As a comprehensive data recovery app, Disk Drill requires low-level access to storage devices. The macOS operating system gives such a privileged level of access only to the most trusted software, and Disk Drill is the only solution of its kind that can recover deleted data not only from external drives but also system disks connected to Macs with T2 and M1 chips.
Time Machine Backups and Snapshots
Permanently deleted files that have become overwritten by new data can still be recovered from existing backups, and Disk Drill makes this easier with its ability to parse Time Machine backup disks and scan local Time Machine snapshots.
Time Machine backup disks are external or network-attached storage devices where incremental backups of files are saved. Such disks are automatically detected by Disk Drill, and you can scan them with a simple click. Local Time Machine snapshots, on the other hand, are saved on the system drive when backup disks are not available, and Disk Drill processes by default.
Native Apple Silicon (M1) Compatibility
Since their introduction in November 2020, Macs with ARM-based M1 chips have become wildly popular among consumers thanks to their remarkable energy efficiency and performance. However, the new architecture breaks compatibility with apps designed exclusively for Intel-based Macs, forcing their users to rely on a dynamic binary translator called Rosetta 2.
The latest version of Disk Drill is fully optimized for both older Intel-based Macs and the latest Macs with M1 chips, allowing it always reliably and quickly retrieve lost data from any storage device that’s compatible with macOS.
Disk Drill achieves the necessary level of access by deploying its own kernel extension (known as kext). The extension allows Disk Drill developers to load code directly into the macOS kernel, which is the core part of the operating system.
Free Disk Drill can scan and recover data from virtually any storage device — including internal Macintosh hard drives, external hard drives, cameras, iPhones, iPads, iPods, Android devices, USB flash drives, Kindles, and memory cards.
In many cases, Disk Drill can read your device even if it is failing, unreadable, or has lost a partition. Combining several powerful scanning algorithms, Disk Drill provides a complete Mac data recovery solution.
Platform Independent
Disk Drill is powered by multiple data recovery algorithms that read NTFS, FAT32, EXT, HFS+ and many other file systems. Even obscure file types are accessible using our software.
Fixed & Mobile Storage
Recover your lost data on system disks and external devices, including all types of memory cards and USB drives. If you can connect it to your computer, Disk Drill can find your lost data.
Recover All File Formats
Recover any file or folder or reconstruct 200+ file types with multiple recovery methods.
Quick and Simple
Disk Drill tells you if your files can be recovered for free. Just a few files deleted? 500MB of free data recovery on us!
What’s New:
macOS:
Disk Drill gets a fresh update with increased stability on different types of file systems and OS locales. Even better detection of popular DOC, JPG and MSI files.
New
- Even better detection of Microsoft Office documents (.doc) during scan
- Greatly improved detection of Windows installer package files (.msi)
- Enhanced handling of unstable disks at every stage of recovery
Windows:
Welcome Disk Drill 4.4 for Windows! This version comes with full Windows 11 compatibility and lots of interface improvements – there are more interactive dialogs helping you navigate the recovery process easily and improvements in various localizations. Backup features were seriously refined, as was overall data recovery algorithms stability on NTFS and FAT32. Enhanced recovery of EMF, JPG, CR3, X3F, BRAW, Bitmap file formats.
New
- Disk Drill is now officially compatible with Windows 11
- New comprehensive notification popup upon the scan completion
- The session saving progress is now shown in a modal window for user’s convenience
- During a backup copy creation, Disk Drill scans for and informs about bad blocks on the disk and whether their number is critical for the disk’s further functioning
- Confirmation alerts were added for cancelations of scan, recovery and backup processes
- The preview window has been tremendously updated: scale and rotate the supported file previews; pin the window on top; a previewed file can be selected for recovery even faster now with a conveniently placed checkbox. The preview window now also remembers its position and size
- Increased scanning speed by optimizing the “empty” blocks scan
- If bad blocks are found on a disk during the scan process, Disk Drill shows a message with related information and recommendations
- The backup process offers more flexibility now by allowing you to indicate the start and end positions for backup, or specify its desired size
