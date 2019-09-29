MEmu Android Emulator

Download
MEmu App Player aims to provide you with the best experience to play Android games and use apps on Windows. Key components of MEmu have been updated in MEmu 7.0 and the general performance has been improved by 30%, which translated in much higher frame rates, better quality graphics and an overall improved experience.
Features:
- Full Android experience with an elegant desktop
- Flexible customization (CPU#, memory size, resolution, device model, nav bar location, root mode, etc.)
- Mapping the keyboard / joystick to screen touch for much better game experience
- Passing through sensor data (e.g. accelerometer) to Android, so you can play car-racing like games intuitively
- GPS location simulation
- File sharing between Windows and Android
- Fast APK installation by drag and drop
- One-click Android system creation / clone / deleting, and you can run multiple Android instances simultaneously
With MEmu you can:
- Have fun playing Android games on PC
- Chat more conveniently by using keyboard in Whatsapp, Wechat, etc.
- Watch live show and TV channels
- Ten seconds to start
- Directly open several Android Emulator windows
What's New:
- Totally new UI.
- Greatly optimized performance of MEmu, especially on low-end devices.
- New GPU memory optimization setting added. Enable it can reduce runtime GPU memory usage.
- Add the option to turn on/off anti-flicker and screen capture.
- Add option to turn on/off app tabs
- Add function to auto-start MEmu with Windows.
- Add shortcuts of volume up/down.
- Fix the occasional issue that the switch between app labs is too slow.
- Fix the occasional issue that the names of VMs are wrong in synchronizer.
- Fix the occasional issue that MEmu gets black screen on PC with integrated GPU (Intel HD graphic series). (New for 7.0.1)
For Multi-MEmu
- Add group function
- Add randomize function
- Add batch settings for all the VMs
- Add filters to choose VMs
Fix the compatibility of these games: COR, Valkyrie Connect, PUBG Mobile Lite, One Punch Man, Garena Call of Duty Mobile, 棒球殿堂Rise
