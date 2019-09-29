MEmu Android Emulator

MEmu App Player aims to provide you with the best experience to play Android games and use apps on Windows. Key components of MEmu have been updated in MEmu 7.0 and the general performance has been improved by 30%, which translated in much higher frame rates, better quality graphics and an overall improved experience.

Features:

Full Android experience with an elegant desktop

Flexible customization (CPU#, memory size, resolution, device model, nav bar location, root mode, etc.)

Mapping the keyboard / joystick to screen touch for much better game experience

Passing through sensor data (e.g. accelerometer) to Android, so you can play car-racing like games intuitively

GPS location simulation

File sharing between Windows and Android

Fast APK installation by drag and drop

One-click Android system creation / clone / deleting, and you can run multiple Android instances simultaneously

With MEmu you can:

Have fun playing Android games on PC

Chat more conveniently by using keyboard in Whatsapp, Wechat, etc.

Watch live show and TV channels

Ten seconds to start

Directly open several Android Emulator windows

What's New:

Totally new UI.

Greatly optimized performance of MEmu, especially on low-end devices.

New GPU memory optimization setting added. Enable it can reduce runtime GPU memory usage.

Add the option to turn on/off anti-flicker and screen capture.

Add option to turn on/off app tabs

Add function to auto-start MEmu with Windows.

Add shortcuts of volume up/down.

Fix the occasional issue that the switch between app labs is too slow.

Fix the occasional issue that the names of VMs are wrong in synchronizer.

Fix the occasional issue that MEmu gets black screen on PC with integrated GPU (Intel HD graphic series). (New for 7.0.1)

For Multi-MEmu

Add group function

Add randomize function

Add batch settings for all the VMs

Add filters to choose VMs

Fix the compatibility of these games: COR, Valkyrie Connect, PUBG Mobile Lite, One Punch Man, Garena Call of Duty Mobile, 棒球殿堂Rise

