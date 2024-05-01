Leveraging retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), TensorRT-LLM, and RTX acceleration, you can query a custom chatbot to quickly get contextually relevant answers. And because it all runs locally on your Windows RTX PC or workstation, you'll get fast and secure results.

ChatRTX supports various file formats, including text, pdf, doc/docx, and xml. Simply point the application at the folder containing your files and it'll load them into the library in a matter of seconds.

The ChatRTX tech demo is built from the TensorRT-LLM RAG developer reference project available from GitHub. Developers can use that reference to develop and deploy their own RAG-based applications for RTX, accelerated by TensorRT-LLM.

Rather than searching through notes or saved content, users can simply type queries. For example, one could ask, "What was the restaurant my partner recommended while in Las Vegas?" and ChatRTX will scan local files the user points it to and provide the answer with context.

Users can also include information from YouTube videos and playlists. Adding a video URL to ChatRTX allows users to integrate this knowledge into their chatbot for contextual queries. For example, ask for travel recommendations based on content from favorite influencer videos, or get quick tutorials and how-tos based on top educational resources.

Since ChatRTX runs locally on Windows RTX PCs and workstations, the provided results are fast – and the user's data stays on the device. Rather than relying on cloud-based LLM services, ChatRTX lets users process sensitive data on a local PC without the need to share it with a third party or have an internet connection.

In addition to a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or higher with a minimum 8GB of VRAM, ChatRTX requires Windows 11, and the latest Nvidia GPU drivers.

ChatRTX can integrate knowledge from YouTube videos into queries.

What's New

The latest version adds support for additional LLMs, including Gemma, the latest open, local LLM trained by Google. Gemma was developed from the same research and technology used to create the company's Gemini models and is built for responsible AI development. ChatRTX also now supports ChatGLM3, an open, bilingual (English and Chinese) LLM based on the general language model framework.

Users can also interact with image data thanks to support for Contrastive Language-Image Pre-training from OpenAI. CLIP is a neural network that, through training and refinement, learns visual concepts from natural language supervision – that is, the model recognizes what it's "seeing" in image collections. With CLIP support in ChatRTX, users can interact with photos and images on their local devices through words, terms and phrases, without the need for complex metadata labeling.

The new ChatRTX release also lets people chat with their data using their voice. Thanks to support for Whisper, an automatic speech recognition system that uses AI to process spoken language, users can send voice queries to the application and ChatRTX will provide text responses.

