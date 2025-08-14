Kalmuri is a free and portable screen-capture and recording tool for Windows that offers features like full-screen or area capture, screenshot and MP4 video capture, support for formats such as PNG, JPG, BMP, GIF (for images) and MP4 (for videos), OCR to extract text from images, floating-image previews, color picking, hotkey control, and even a built-in browser for webpage snapshots.

Kalmuri runs without installation and is suitable for USB use.

How do I record videos using Kalmuri?

To record video with Kalmuri, you choose the MP4 option from the output menu. In portable versions, you need to manually place an FFmpeg.exe file in Kalmuri's folder – once it's there, the program supports high-quality video recording as long as FFmpeg is recognized.

Can Kalmuri extract text from images?

Yes, Kalmuri includes OCR functionality. This enables text extraction directly from screenshots, making it easy to capture and reuse text from images without needing separate OCR software.

Features

Video recording support (designation of whole screen and area)

Whole screen, active program, window control, area application

Support for PNG, JPG, BMP, GIF, MP4 file formats

Support saving text with OCR functionality.

Support floating image feature.

Share the captured image on the web.

Color extraction function

Full web page capture

Printer output

Hotkey settings

Adjustable via keyboard for area capture

(Arrow key, Ctrl+Arrow key, Shift+Arrow key)

File name format (sequential, datetime)

Usage

After selecting the desired range and the format to save, press the hotkey to capture.

(For the first time the hotkey is PrintScreen. It can be changed through the hotkey settings.)

For the menu, click the right mouse button on the Kalmuri screen.

What's New