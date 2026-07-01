Cinebench 2026 utilizes the power of Redshift, Cinema 4D's rendering engine, to evaluate your computer's CPU and GPU capabilities. Cinebench 2026 is designed to test across a broad range of hardware configurations, supports Intel and AMD x86/64 architectures on Windows and macOS, and also Apple Silicon on macOS and Arm64 CPUs on Windows, ensuring compatibility with the latest advancements in hardware technology.

Cinebench 2026 streamlines the benchmarking process by utilizing a consistent scene file for both CPU and GPU testing. Best of all: It's free!

Who should use Cinebench?

Anyone who needs to evaluate hardware performance should add Cinebench to their testing arsenal. Any computer owner can evaluate their individual system, IT admins can use Cinebench to help make purchase decisions, journalists can use the results in reviewing hardware and manufacturers can utilize the feedback to optimize their latest products.

Cinebench offers a real-world benchmark that incorporates a user's common tasks when using Cinema 4D and Redshift to measure a system's performance.

Maxon One

Maxon One is our all-in-one solution that combines the power of all our industry-leading 3D animation, motion graphics, filmmaking, digital sculpting and rendering software like Cinema 4D, Red Giant, Redshift, and ZBrush in an integrated package.

What's New

Maxon Introduces Cinebench 2026

Maxon is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of Cinebench 2026, its latest iteration of the industry-standard benchmarking software, which has been a cornerstone in computer performance evaluation for two decades.

Widely used by reviewers, hardware manufacturers, and everyday computer owners, Cinebench utilizes the power of Redshift, Cinema 4D's default rendering engine, to accurately assess and evaluate CPU and GPU performance using real-world 3D rendering workloads.

Cinebench 2026 takes advantage of the latest developments in hardware technology, adding compatibility with Nvidia's new Blackwell GPUs (5000 series) and AMD 9000 series GPUs on Windows, as well as Nvidia Hopper and Blackwell data center GPUs. Additionally, Cinebench 2026 now supports Apple M4 and M5 powered systems.

To better utilize modern hardware, Cinebench 2026 has been updated to the latest Redshift Rendering engine, leveraging technological advancements in Redshift's development. This also allows users to more accurately predict the performance they can expect in Cinema 4D 2026 based on the results of Cinebench.

Thanks to a new test that evaluates the performance of SMT enabled CPU cores, users can directly assess the performance gains offered by SMT compared to single-threaded execution. Cinebench 2026 supports a broad range of hardware configurations, including systems running Windows x86-64, Windows ARM64, and macOS.

Updated Scoring Methods

It's crucial to note that Cinebench 2026 scores cannot be compared to those of its predecessor, Cinebench 2024. With the incorporation of the latest Redshift technology and optimized performance, Cinebench 2026 offers a distinctly enhanced and accurate evaluation of modern hardware capabilities.

Technical Information

Cinebench 2026 tests GPU and CPU performance by using Maxon's powerful Redshift render engine.

Cinebench 2026 supports AMD and Intel x86/64 CPUs, Apple's M1, M2, M3, M4 & M5-powered computing systems, the Snapdragon compute platform and Ampere Altra processors.

Cinebench 2026 supports GPU accelerated Metal RT hardware ray tracing starting with M3-powered Macs (no changes for previously supported Apple silicon hardware).

Cinebench 2026 adds support for NVIDIA 5000 series GPUs and the AMD Radeon 9000 series, as well as for NVIDIA Hopper and Blackwell data center GPUs.

Cinebench 2026 adds a test to evaluate the performance of SMT enabled cpu cores.

Cinebench is based on the latest Cinema 4D 2026 and Redshift code using updated compilers (Clang V19) and has a minimum runtime activated by default.

Cinebench 2026 provides improved benchmark accuracy for current and next generation CPUs to test if a machine runs stable on a high CPU load, if the cooling solution of a desktop or notebook is sufficient for longer running tasks to deliver the full potential of the CPU and if a machine can handle demanding real-life 3D tasks.

Users have the option to directly test the single core performance without manually enabling the "Advanced benchmark" option. The "Advanced benchmark" allows users to set arbitrary minimum runtimes to stress test the hardware for even longer periods of time.

Because of the code and compiler changes that have accelerated the rendering of the scene, Cinebench 2026 score values are readjusted to a new range so they should not be compared to scores from previous versions of Cinebench.

Compared to Cinebench R23 the computational effort for the scene increased sixfold in the multithreaded rendering test. This reflects the CPU performance improvements as well as the increased demands artist have to deal with these days.

Depending on your CPU configuration Cinebench 2026 will need at least 6.5 - 8.5 GB RAM. The minimum memory requirement is therefore set to 16 GB (while macOS can execute the CPU test also on 8 GB machines – with significant influence of paging – Windows usually has several GB assigned to non-purgeable memory which prevents the execution of Cinebench 2024 on 8 GB machines).

GPUs need more memory for efficient operation, and as such, they need 8 GB or more of GPU memory. On Apple silicon, this memory is part of the unified memory system, and therefore Redshift GPU can only run on machines with at least 16 GB.

Cinebench 2026 will not execute on unsupported processors.

On systems lacking sufficient RAM to load the test scene, a warning will be displayed, and the CPU and/or GPU benchmark will not be executed.

Background tasks can significantly influence measurement and create diverse results. It's always a good idea to shut down all running programs and disable any virus checking or disk indexing but it's impossible to eliminate all background processes. Modern operating systems perform various background tasks that cannot or should not be disabled, even though they could have a minor influence on the results.

Test results can vary slightly because it's impossible to disable every background task of an operating system. These tasks are one factor that may have a slight influence on measurements. Also, modern computers and graphics cards dynamically adjust clock speeds based on environmental conditions like power and temperature. For instance, processors will reduce clock speed when running too hot to allow for cooling and prevent damage. With many modern processors, the reverse is also true. They can overclock themselves when the temperature is low enough. Therefore, a system freshly started in a relatively cool environment will typically run faster than the same system that has been performing benchmarks for several hours in a heated office.

It is also possible to launch Maxon Cinebench with command line options. Please refer to your operating system manual on how to start an application using the command line. After the name of the application enter one of the options listed below. Maxon Cinebench will then be executed, run the specified test, then quit and display the result in the command line console. The result is not saved as a file.

The following command line options are available:

g_CinebenchCpu1Test=true – runs only the Single Thread test procedure

g_CinebenchCpuSMTTest=true – runs only the Single Core test procedure on a SMT capable core

g_CinebenchCpuXTest=true – runs only the Multiple Threads test procedure

g_CinebenchAllTests=true – runs all test procedures sequentially

g_CinebenchMinimumTestDuration=100 – sets a minimum test duration of 100 seconds

To get a proper console log on Windows, you must add an additional command before the Cinebench executable name. Example:

start /b /wait "parentconsole" Cinebench.exe g_CinebenchAllTests=true

Limitations

There is no "limitless" or "without compromises" in real life and engineering:

The range of hardware covered on GPU and CPU is vast. For extreme GPU configurations (e.g. having half a dozen or more of the most powerful GPUs in one machine) Maxon's Redshift GPU benchmark creates a more demanding workload.

The Redshift GPU benchmark can keep these hardware setups busy for several minutes with its benchmark scene (on the flip side this will get quite slow on non-high end GPUs and you can't compare those results relative to the CPU in your machine anymore)

Cinebench unfortunately can't measure the wall power to determine how much energy was used for the render task. Depending on your use case - e.g. working on a notebook (without having access to power connector) or having high energy costs do deal with - energy efficiency of the hardware vs render speed might be an important metric for you to consider.

System Requirements

Operating Systems

Windows 10 Version 20H2 or higher or Windows 11 for x86/64 hardware

Windows 11 for arm64 hardware

Apple macOS 14.7+ (Sonoma)

Minimum Requirements (Windows)

16 GB of RAM

64-bit Intel or AMD cpu with AVX2 support or Windows 11 on Snapdragon compute platform or ARM v8.1 64-bit CPU

NVIDIA GPU with CUDA compute capability 5.0 or higher and 8 GB VRAM, or

AMD "Navi" or "Vega" GPU or later with HIP capability and 8 GB VRAM or more (see GPU list below)

Minimum Requirements (macOS/Intel)

16 GB of RAM

64-bit processor with SSE4.2 support

AMD "Navi" or "Vega" GPU or later with 8 GB VRAM or more (see GPU list below)

Minimum Requirements (macOS/Apple Silicon)

16 GB of unified memory; CPU rendering works on Apple Silicon machines with 8 or 12 GB of memory too, but OS memory paging can degrade the performance compared to machines with 16 GB of memory

Apple "M" Series (M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra, M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max, M5)

Supported AMD GPUs for Windows:

Radeon 9000 series

Radeon PRO W7900, W7800, W6800, W6600, VII and W5700

Radeon RX 7950XTX, RX7950XT, RX7900, RX6950, RX6700XT, RX6600 and RX5700XT

In addition the following GPUs should be supported (but are not actively tested):

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, Radeon RX Vega 56, Radeon RX Vega 64 (gfx900)

Radeon RX 5500 (gfx1012)

Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6900 (gfx1030)

Radeon RX 6700 (gfx1031)

Radeon RX 7800 (gfx1101)

Radeon RX 7600, Radeon 7700 (gfx1102)

Supported AMD GPUs for macOS/Intel: