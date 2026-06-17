With AB Download Manager, you can easily download files from anywhere. Enjoy fast, free downloads with seamless browser extension support.

Does AB Download Manager support browser integration?

Yes, AB Download Manager can integrate with supported web browsers through extensions, allowing downloads to be sent directly from the browser to the application.

Does AB Download Manager support downloading media from websites?

Yes, AB Download Manager can capture video, audio, and non-encrypted HLS streams from websites. Make sure you have the browser extension installed for this feature to work.

Does AB Download Manager support downloading from YouTube?

No, due to legal and licensing terms, the app does not support downloading encrypted streams, which includes YouTube videos.

Can AB Download Manager speed up downloads?

Yes, AB Download Manager supports segmented downloading, which can split a file into multiple parts and download them simultaneously when supported by the server, potentially improving download speeds.

Can I pause and resume downloads?

Yes, the application allows users to pause and resume supported downloads, making it easier to manage large files or interrupted connections.

Features

Simple and Modern UI

Simple UI and dark mode by default

Faster Download Speed

Download files using multiple connections to boost your download speed by up to 500%

Download Queue

Create and manage your downloads in queues, allowing all your files to be downloaded sequentially

Download Scheduler

You can set up a scheduler for your queues to start and stop them automatically

Speed Limiter

You can set a limit on your download speeds to prevent others from experiencing a poor connection :)

Browser Integration

You can install the browser extension to automatically capture links from your web browser

Multiplatform

This software is currently available for Android, Windows, Linux and macOS!

Free & Open Source

This is a completely free and open source software

What's New

Added

An option to customize notification sounds (#1259)

Fixed

Ongoing notification was laggy on Samsung One UI devices (#1269)

Improved