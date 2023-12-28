The big picture: The Radeon RX 7000 series currently comprises products that occupy every GPU rank, from enthusiast to entry-level, but it contains far fewer cards than the preceding RX 6000 generation. If recent EEC regulatory listings aren't placeholders, a few vendors might be preparing to fill the remaining gaps.

Recent listings from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) indicate that some AMD GPU partners are preparing to release graphics cards that the company hasn't yet announced. They mainly occupy performance profiles between RDNA 3's current mid-range and entry-level products.

One listing for GPU vendor Guangzhou contains cards including the RX 7950 XT, RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7800, RX 7750 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7650 XT, RX 7600 XT, RX 7600, RX 7500 XT, and RX 7400. Of those, the 7950 XT, non-XT 7800, 7750 XT, 7650 XT, 7600 XT, and 7400 don't exist yet. However, those ranks are represented in the RX 6000 series, indicating that Guangzhou and other companies may have inserted placeholders.

Meanwhile, Peladin has a listing that looks consistent with AMD's official product stack, but Afox appears to have leaked unheard-of non-XT versions of the 7900, 7800, 7700, and 7500, plus a 7600 XT. The performance gaps between existing GPUs like the 7800 XT, 7700 XT, and 7600 range between roughly 20 and 30 percent, wide enough for new cards to slide between them depending on their prices.

Moreover, some of the listings raise questions about what chips they would be based on. For the supposed 7700, 7650 XT, and 7600 XT, the Navi 32 could be cut down further than it was for the 7700 XT. However, the 7500 and 7400 are more mysterious because RDNA 3 currently has no equivalent to the previous generation's Navi 24.

This wouldn't be the first time EEC listings revealed new GPUs before manufacturers announced them. Cards from Nvidia and AMD have leaked through the group's registry on multiple prior occasions.

Team Red could be preparing to complete the RDNA 3 lineup in early 2024 before possibly launching RDNA 4 later in the year. Rumors indicate the next AMD Radeon series will focus on mainstream GPUs, including one that could outperform the 7900 XT and RTX 4080 for less than $600, which would be extremely competitive.