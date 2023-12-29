In a nutshell: LG Electronics has taken the wraps off a new wave of LG Gram Pro series laptops, a little over a week before the tech industry converges on Las Vegas for CES 2024. The ultra-lightweight Gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP (16-inch) and 17Z90SP (17-inch)) ship with your choice of Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processor as well as Intel's AI Boost, an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) that can handle AI workloads locally without a network connection.

The Pro models also include a WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600, 400 nits) LCD display with variable refresh rate that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, and 16-inch buyers can opt for a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800 OLED). Other noteworthy specs include support for up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, support for dual M.2 SSDs, HD Audio with Dolby Atmos, and either Intel Arc graphics or an Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4 GB of GDDR6.

LG's latest also gets a dual cooling system designed to keep the machines running optimally, even when performing demanding tasks like video editing or AI image creation.

GPU selection will dictate which battery you get. Opt for the iGPU and you can expect a 77Wh pack; the dedicated GPU comes backed by a 90Wh unit.

True to their name, the new Gram Pro laptops are not very heavy. The 16-inch model with integrated graphics weighs just 1,199 grams (about 2.64 pounds) while the GTX-equipped model weighs in at 1,279 grams (or 2.82 pounds). The bigger 17-inch model checks in at 1,299 grams (2.86 pounds) with the iGPU or 1,379 grams (3.04 pounds) with the dedicated graphics solution.

Pricing and availability was not mentioned, but LG promised to have the laptops on display during CES. The company is hosting a press conference at 8 a.m. on January 8, and will have the Gram Pro laptops available to check out at their booth.

CES 2024 officially runs from January 9-12 with January 7 and January 8 serving as media days.