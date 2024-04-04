Rumor mill: Google is the undisputed king of web search, so much so that "Googling" has colloquially become a verb around the world. The company's success has largely been based on its relevant search results that are freely available across all platforms. However, that could soon change, with the company said to be exploring ways to offer "cutting-edge" AI-powered search features for a fee.

According to a report from the Financial Times (paywalled), Google's AI-powered search results will reportedly be available as part of its existing subscription services like Gemini Advanced or Google One, while basic search services will remain free. Interestingly, the report claims that even the paid-for tier would include ads like the free service, which could be annoying for some subscribers.

Speaking to the publication, a Google spokesperson stated that the company remains committed to enhancing its subscription offerings, without confirming any specific plans for premium AI-powered search services.

The report does not give a launch timeline for the paid tier, but Google has been testing an AI-powered search experience since last May. Called the "Search Generative Experience," or SGE, it offers AI-powered summaries and responses to search queries alongside traditional website links and ads. The general consensus from users is that AI results are really, really bad.

Though SGE is still not available to most search users, the feature was originally opt-in but Google has now made it the default for most beta testers.

There are no further details about Google's plans for a premium search tier, but such a move could highlight the company's efforts to generate money by integrating AI into its bread-and-butter business without sacrificing its massive ad revenues.

At first glance, the report seems positive for Google's parent Alphabet from a financial point of view, but the company's shares dipped slightly following the rumor over concerns about whether people would be ready to pay a premium for a service that has traditionally been free for decades.