Why it matters: You might remember that Apple stopped selling leather accessories such as iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands last year in a push to make its products more sustainable. Cupertino introduced FineWoven in its place, a material made from "durable" micro-twill that is supposed to feel like soft suede. Most people hate it, which is probably why Apple is rumored to have stopped all production of FineWoven accessories.

Back when it introduced FineWoven in September last year, Apple said the material was designed with the Earth in mind. It's made from 68% post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather.

While that's very commendable, there have been plenty of complaints about FineWoven accessories, particularly when it comes to their durability. The iPhone 15 FineWoven case scratches very easily, especially compared to leather cases, a problem that will make it look "terrible" over time. The case itself is also said to feel more like fine felt or faux-velvet found in cheap jewelry boxes more than suede. Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern said her FineWoven case was "browning like a rotten banana."

FineWoven accessories aren't cheap, either. The iPhone cases are $59, MagSafe Wallets cost $59, AirTag holders are priced at $35, and Apple Watch bands come in at $99.

It's that poor durability that has led to Apple dropping FineWoven, according to an X post by a leaker who goes by the name Kosutami.

"FineWoven has gone. Since its durability were bad. All the production line was stopped and removed. Apple would move to another material – Again, not the leather. So see ya'll in leather hell."

FineWoven has gone.

Since its durability were bad.

All the production line was stopped and removed.

Apple would move to another material – Again, not the leather.



So see ya'll in leather hell.

(Recycling Company) pic.twitter.com/KVaBZC6z6S – Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 21, 2024

While this is all the claim of one leaker, Kosutami has made several accurate statements about FineWoven in the past. As reported by MacRumors, he revealed the first images of the accessories before they were officially announced, and unveiled Apple's plans to introduce new Apple Watch bands made of the material over a month before they launched. The publication writes that the same source Kosutami used for his previous accurate rumors also provided details about FineWoven production stopping.

Given its unpopularity, expect FineWoven products to be available for quite a while before stock depletes to the point where they're hard to find.

As Kosutami points out, Apple will likely move to another sustainable (i.e., not leather) material for its accessories. We might even see it at unveiled this year's WWDC on June 10.