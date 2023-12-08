In brief: Phanteks is now accepting pre-orders for a 5.5-inch LCD panel designed to spruce up any PC setup. The standalone IPS display boasts a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 and is billed as an "ultimate second screen" for your PC. It supports a 60 Hz refresh rate, affords 450 nits of brightness, and covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space.

The panel comes enclosed in a chassis that is reminiscent of a standalone GPS system, and features edge to edge tempered glass. Phanteks said it is ideal for use inside or outside of a PC, with multiple mounting options including integrated magnets for sticking to metal and retractable feet. It can also be mounted in a 120mm fan port, should you have an empty spot available.

While advanced in terms of display tech, Phanteks' offering is not entirely unique.

Enthusiasts-grade "second screen" options date back to at least the early 2000s. Some of the first examples fit into 5.25-inch drive bays and were mostly used in conjunction with thermal probes for temperature monitoring. Later iterations included advanced fan controllers and multimedia interfaces.

These days, flash is just as important as function to some, and there is no doubt that a subset of enthusiasts will scoop up the Phanteks display to complement their existing RGB-heavy setup. And really, what's stopping someone from outfitting their system with multiple panels?

Phanteks is an established brand in the PC accessory space, and is arguably best known for their cases and power supplies. Several of the company's enclosures made the cut in our recent Best Computer Cases round-up for 2023 including the Eclipse P600S, the Evolv X, and the Enthoo Mini XL.

The kit ships with an HDMI and SATA power cable, and is offered in your choice of white or black. Pricing is set at $109.99, and the first units are expected to ship at the end of December. Unfortunately, it is already sold out and there is no word on when Phanteks will restock.