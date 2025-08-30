Why it matters: FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 has brought upscaling on AMD's newest graphics cards closer to Nvidia's performance, though Team Red still trails in games supported. While AMD encourages developers to adopt FSR 4, modders are also doing their part.

Developers experimenting with a popular upscaling configuration tool have successfully implemented FSR 4 into games that don't officially support it. Though still in its early stages, Radeon RX 9000 GPU owners could soon play many more titles with AMD's latest super-resolution technology.

The well-regarded program DLSS Swapper injects newer versions of FSR or Nvidia DLSS into older games by replacing DLL files, letting users customize and enhance image quality. Until last week, retrieving DLLs for FSR 4 wasn't possible, but AMD's release of FidelityFX SDK 2.0 changed that.

Someone on our GitHub just did a manual DLL swap and got FSR 4 to work on a FSR 3.1 game



That means the SDK with those new FSR DLLs will allow any FSR 3.1 game to use FSR 4 sooner rather than later. https://t.co/EUAdkbk1JI – DLSS Swapper (@dlss_swapper) August 28, 2025

Although AMD accidentally released and then quickly withdrew FSR 4's source code, it also deliberately provided files to help developers migrate games from FSR 3.1. The upgraded FSR 4 delivers noticeably improved visuals, but currently supports only a few dozen titles, compared with the 175 that offer DLSS 4.

Nvidia also released an official override to enable DLSS 4 in potentially hundreds of additional games. AMD users can activate a similar experimental driver in a few dozen titles, and the recent SDK release could help modders expand that selection further.

DLSS Swapper developers have injected FSR 4 DLLs into Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and other titles by renaming specific files. However, the process remains buggy, particularly on Linux. The DLSS Swapper Twitter account expressed optimism that users will soon have another option to implement FSR 4 in any game that officially supports FSR 3.1.

OptiScaler is another experimental but powerful third-party tool. Although less mature than DLSS Swapper, it can switch upscaling methods in any title that supports DLSS 2, FSR 2, or XeSS. The tool lets users play hundreds of games with the solution that best suits their GPU, whether RTX, RX 7000, RX 9000, or Intel Arc.

AMD's source code leak also confirmed that the company is developing a method to enable a lightweight version of FSR 4 on RX 7000 cards. Third-party experiments indicate the results may be less effective than on the company's latest hardware, but still worth exploring.