In a nutshell: An Indianapolis bankruptcy attorney is suing Meta after Facebook repeatedly flagged his accounts as "fake" because he shares a name with the company's founder, Mark Zuckerberg. The suspensions have disrupted his law practice and cost him thousands in advertising and lost business, prompting the legal action.

Mark Steven Zuckerberg, who is not related to Facebook's founder Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, said the social media platform removed his law firm's business page five times over the past eight years, while his personal account faced four suspensions during the same period. Each action accused him of impersonating a celebrity, even after he provided verification documents such as his professional license and other forms of identification.

Zuckerberg said the combination of automated verification systems and Meta's internal processes has created a cycle of account shutdowns and appeals that sometimes lasts months. It took him six months of back-and-forth to get his last suspension reinstated. Furthermore, he discovered in real time during his interview with a WTHR field reporter that the platform had suspended him again after she searched for his business and found nothing.

"I'm off. Suspended. Facebook jail," the attorney commented with an exasperated chuckle.

Indiana NBC affiliate WTHR noted that the lawsuit will determine whether the company bears responsibility when its identification procedures fail. It will also examine whether small business owners affected by such errors deserve legal relief and how much that could be worth.

Zuckerberg described the repeated shutdowns as frustrating and damaging.

"It's not funny. Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off," he said, emphasizing that the outages limited client communication and disrupted marketing efforts for his law firm, even after he had already paid for advertising.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion Superior Court, alleges negligence and breach of contract. It requests the reinstatement of Zuckerberg's accounts, an injunction to prevent future suspensions, and reimbursement for lost advertising and attorney fees. The attorney said legal action felt necessary because appeals alone had failed to resolve the recurring problems.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that Facebook restored Zuckerberg's account.

"We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg's account, after finding it had been disabled in error," the company said. "We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future."

But to the beleaguered lawyer, that is the same song and dance he has heard from Meta for the last eight years. Zuckerberg hopes to end it with legal action.

"I don't know how else to make them stop!" he said.

Zuckerberg closed his interview with a lighthearted comment about the social media founder.

"If [Mark] wants to fly here personally and say 'I'm sorry,' or maybe let me spend a week on his boat to say I'm sorry, I'd probably take him up on that," he said.

Image credits: Stock Catalog, WTHR