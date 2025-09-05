In context: Roblox is a hugely popular gaming platform entertaining millions of daily users, many of them children or teens. Lately, the platform has come under heavy scrutiny over child predator concerns. To address the issue, the company has announced new age estimation technology to prevent children from communicating with unknown adults.

Roblox Corporation recently announced plans to expand "age estimation" measures to all users. The system will focus on those accessing the platform's chat features. Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said the changes will take effect by the end of the year.

The age verification system will combine facial age estimation technology with ID documentation checks. Roblox says it will analyze selfies to assess facial features. The estimated age will determine the user's placement in the appropriate age group: under 13, 13 to 17, or 18 and older.

Facial age estimation will shape the type of Roblox experience players receive. Gamers 13 or younger will have some personal data, including email and phone number, removed from the platform. The system will also limit communication with adults who are not known to the minors in real life.

Kaufman said Roblox is focused on a long-term vision as a platform that people of all ages can access and enjoy. The company has implemented more than 100 safety initiatives launched since January 2025, including new age-based communication tools, the open-source Sentinel AI system, improved voice and text filters, and more.

The new age ID verification and facial age estimation measures build on an existing safety framework, with more updates on the way. Age verification has recently sparked controversy in the UK, where users have bypassed ID and biometric checks using Death Stranding screenshots and VPNs.

Roblox is facing mounting pressure over alleged child exploitation on its platform. A recent study labeled it a "pedophile paradise," reporting thousands of predators trading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through its systems. In August, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sued the company, citing its alleged failure to prevent abuse and CSAM-related activity. Murrill said Roblox has prioritized profits over child safety. Roblox called the accusations patently untrue.