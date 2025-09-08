What just happened? Researchers at University College London have developed a new type of solar cell capable of efficiently generating power from indoor light, a breakthrough that could reduce reliance on disposable batteries. By refining perovskite-based photovoltaics to capture artificial light more effectively, the team has opened the door to powering everyday devices in homes and offices.

Perovskite, a material already gaining traction in outdoor solar panels, can be tuned to absorb the specific wavelengths of artificial light. Despite this promise, the compound has long faced obstacles. Tiny defects in its crystal structure known as traps impede electron movement, reducing efficiency and accelerating degradation.

To address these issues, the team introduced rubidium chloride during fabrication. The chemical promoted more uniform crystal growth, reducing strain and minimizing defects. They also added two stabilizing compounds to prevent halide ions like iodide and bromide from clustering into separate phases, a problem that previously disrupted electrical flow. This combined strategy enhanced both performance and durability.

The resulting solar cell achieved a conversion efficiency of 37.6 percent under indoor lighting conditions of 1000 lux, roughly equivalent to a brightly lit office. According to the researchers, this sets a record for a device specifically tuned for indoor use with a bandgap of 1.75 electron volts. In practical terms, the cells are six times more efficient than the best comparable indoor technologies currently available on the market.

Durability was another key focus. Tests over 100 days showed that the newly engineered cells retained 92 percent of their initial performance, compared with 76 percent for the control devices.

Under a more rigorous test – 300 hours of continuous exposure to bright light at 55 degrees Celsius – the devices retained 76 percent of their capacity, while conventional samples fell below 50 percent.

Researchers say these improvements could extend the lifespan of indoor perovskite solar cells to five years or more, compared with the weeks or months typical of earlier prototypes. This level of reliability could allow low-power electronics such as remote controls, keyboards, smoke alarms, and sensors to operate without the need for replaceable batteries.

Dr. Mojtaba Abdi Jalebi, associate professor at UCL's Institute for Materials Discovery and senior author of the study, emphasized the broader impact as networked devices continue to proliferate. "Billions of devices that require small amounts of energy rely on battery replacements – an unsustainable practice," he explained. "As the Internet of Things expands, this number will only increase. Providing a low-cost, durable alternative powered by ambient light offers a way forward."

Perovskite technology also benefits from relatively low production costs. The material can be manufactured from abundant raw components using simple processes and has the potential to be printed in a manner similar to newspapers. The UCL-led team is now in discussions with industry partners about scaling the technology for commercial use.

The project included collaborators from the UK, China, and Switzerland, and received funding from the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, UCL, the Henry Royce Institute for Advanced Materials, the British Council, and London South Bank University.