The highly anticipated iPhone Air launched this week, and it's a departure from Apple's usual yearly refresh. As expected, early reactions are flooding the internet, ranging from glowing praise from Apple enthusiasts to sarcastic jabs – including a few from Samsung.

The Air is a technical marvel from the perspective that it has cleverly packed all the internals in the camera bump. There are reasons to argue Apple may be using this device as a testbed for its next-gen foldables, particularly given its ultra-thin design and unique battery configuration. While real-world durability tests are still pending, Apple's track record would suggest this phone has been engineered to withstand some heavy use, so we're looking forward to that.

Lastly, before diving into some of the most notable remarks and early reactions from around the web, we don't doubt the phone will sell like hotcakes. It's the first iPhone in years to be truly different, and, unlike earlier rumors, pricing is not outrageous. Starting at $999, it's a high-end phone that sits comfortably alongside other competitors in that segment.

New design, new nitpicks.

Everything from the cameras to the logic board lives inside that "plateau" camera bump, which explains both the silhouette and the weight distribution.

With thinness comes anxiety: durability and "bend test" chatter is back, and many are watching to see how the Air holds up outside controlled demos.

The Air's silhouette invites comparisons to weight-loss culture.

To offset the compact build and battery, Apple is offering a new $99 MagSafe battery pack designed specifically for the Air. But doesn't that defeat the whole "Air" purpose?