The highly anticipated iPhone Air launched this week, and it's a departure from Apple's usual yearly refresh. As expected, early reactions are flooding the internet, ranging from glowing praise from Apple enthusiasts to sarcastic jabs – including a few from Samsung.

The Air is a technical marvel from the perspective that it has cleverly packed all the internals in the camera bump. There are reasons to argue Apple may be using this device as a testbed for its next-gen foldables, particularly given its ultra-thin design and unique battery configuration. While real-world durability tests are still pending, Apple's track record would suggest this phone has been engineered to withstand some heavy use, so we're looking forward to that.

iPhone 6 (2014) vs. iPhone Air (2025) 😳 pic.twitter.com/nJzcpA8yAX – HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) September 9, 2025

Lastly, before diving into some of the most notable remarks and early reactions from around the web, we don't doubt the phone will sell like hotcakes. It's the first iPhone in years to be truly different, and, unlike earlier rumors, pricing is not outrageous. Starting at $999, it's a high-end phone that sits comfortably alongside other competitors in that segment.

The USB-C port on the new iPhone Air is misaligned lol pic.twitter.com/kKZPiQNvJh – Shea (@concept_central) September 9, 2025

New design, new nitpicks.

The ENTIRE iPhone Air computer fits inside of the Camera bump, including both front and rear cameras, as well as the ENTIRE logic board and A19 Pro chip! #applevent pic.twitter.com/jZ6XWyuMeB – Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) September 9, 2025

Everything from the cameras to the logic board lives inside that "plateau" camera bump, which explains both the silhouette and the weight distribution.

iPhone Air has 1 speaker. Not stereo pic.twitter.com/fn9W68w3ag – Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) September 9, 2025

With thinness comes anxiety: durability and "bend test" chatter is back, and many are watching to see how the Air holds up outside controlled demos.

The bend test of the new iPhone Air will be insane pic.twitter.com/inBYrt6QAY – TechFreak (@TechFreakOnline) September 9, 2025

even the iPhones are on ozempic now pic.twitter.com/rc0QOAhUDj alli (@sonofalli) September 9, 2025

The Air's silhouette invites comparisons to weight-loss culture.

Así es la MagSafe Battery Pack para iPhone Air #iphoneair #appleevent pic.twitter.com/auyGZauriY – Jose Antonio Ponton (@japonton) September 10, 2025

To offset the compact build and battery, Apple is offering a new $99 MagSafe battery pack designed specifically for the Air. But doesn't that defeat the whole "Air" purpose?

The iPhone Air has the same battery life rating as the 16 plus... there's no way that can be true right? pic.twitter.com/DqJJt40sOF – GregsGadgets (@GregoryMcFadden) September 9, 2025