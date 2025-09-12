WTF?! Modular graphics cards, mechanical keyboards, and dual-screen interfaces are not unheard of on laptops, but these features remain rare. Rarer still is a manufacturer that attempts to combine all three, resulting in what is likely one of the most unique and flexible notebooks in recent memory.

Hong Kong-based manufacturer Krayzor has launched a Kickstarter for a laptop that blends features usually reserved for desktops. The company pitches it as an ideal setup for gaming, content creation, and multitasking.

Observers will likely first notice the laptop's 12.3-inch secondary touchscreen, with a resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels, positioned between the main display and keyboard. It functions both as an independent screen and as an extension of the primary display, allowing users to drag windows between them. The touchscreen can also simulate extended keyboard functions or show secondary applications while users work or play games.

The mechanical keyboard includes 62 hot-swappable switches, with RGB lighting adjustable for both color and brightness. Three physical dials above the trackpad let users control volume and brightness for each screen.

Although the included 8GB Nvidia RTX 4060 may struggle with demanding games at high settings, users can upgrade by purchasing a separate MXM-compatible graphics card. However, finding a mobile GPU more powerful than the 4060 could be difficult for most buyers.

The 16-inch primary display offers 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and a 178-degree viewing angle. Customers can choose 16GB or 32GB of RAM, though the Kickstarter page doesn't specify speed. The CPU is a 5GHz 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900H with 14 cores, 20 threads, and a 24MB cache.

Krayzor didn't include advanced cable protocols like USB4 or Thunderbolt 5, which would have allowed an external GPU. The laptop offers one USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, a Type-C port of unknown protocol, and HDMI with unclear bandwidth.

While the laptop maker claims to have four years of experience shipping OEM and ODM devices, the company doesn't appear anywhere else online under the name Krayzor. Furthermore, the upcoming laptop is the group's first Kickstarter, so interested buyers should exercise caution.

Krayzor plans to begin shipping its laptop in December. The full starting price is just $1,290, but early birds can receive it for as little as $851.