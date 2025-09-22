In brief: Anker's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2025 continues. The Chinese electronics maker recently issued yet another power bank recall due to overheating concerns, which pose burn and fire hazards to consumers.

The recall (number 25-466) impacts roughly 481,000 Anker power banks with model numbers A1647 (22.5W), A1652 (7.5W), A1257 (22.5W), A1681 (30W), and A1689 (30W). Defective units were sold at popular retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart between August 2023 and June 2025 with prices typically ranging from $30 to $50.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, owners should stop using recalled power banks immediately and visit Anker's recall page to verify their device is indeed impacted and if so, register for the recall.

The CPSC said it received 33 reports of fire / explosions related to faulty power banks. Four people sustained minor burns and one report included substantial property damage.

The recall process involves submitting a photo of the power bank showing the serial and model number as well as writing the word "recalled" on the unit in permanent marker. Anker will reach out and supply instructions on how to properly dispose of faulty banks as defective lithium-ion batteries can't simply be tossed in the trash or submitted to local recycling centers.

Affected consumers can choose between a full cash refund or an Anker gift card that can be used to purchase other products from the company.

Back in June, Anker voluntarily recalled over a million power banks (model A1263) due to reports of fires. Weeks later, the electronics maker added five additional models to its recall list. Those are actually the same models in the latest CPSC recall – now, it's official.

With so many Anker power banks having been recalled as of late, it would be understandable for consumers to consider other options for their mobile power needs. Fortunately, there is no shortage of reputable brands to choose from across a range of capacities, features, and price points.

Image credit: Amr Taha, I'm Zion