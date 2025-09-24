WTF?! A Steam user has become the first individual on the platform to own an unbelievable 40,000 games. Passing the milestone also means that Sonix is the only person to hold the "Game Collector: 40,000+" badge, which they earned on September 23, 2025.

Sonix (or SonixLegend, according to their Steam profile URL) is a Shanghai, China-based gamer who has held a Steam account for 15 years. In that time, they have amassed a collection of 40,028 games. That's the equivalent of around 2,668 per year, or just over seven every day.

Passing the 40K mark this week also means Sonix is the sole holder of the Game Collector: 40,000+ badge. However, it might not be too long before others also achieve the accolade. According to the Steam game collection leaderboard topped by Sonix, second place Ian Brandon Anderson has 39,500 titles in his library.

Interestingly, the top five users on the most-owned-games leaderboard have all hit milestones in the last five days: 40K, 39K, 36K, and 35K.

SteamDB reveals some details about Sonix's account. The total price of all the products in their account if sold today, including discounts, is a whopping $641,951. The actual account value, which is based on the "lowest prices," is $248,755. It also appears that Sonix owns closer to 100,000 titles, but Valve only counts the 40,028 that aren't shovelware.

Sonix's account level of 303 is obviously a lot higher than most users, but it's one of the lowest on the most-owned games leaderboard. A user called Stasik is still the number one in this category, boasting an unfathomable Steam level of 6,020.

Out of 40,000 owned titles, which game has Sonix spent the most time playing? Surprisingly, it's Alien Swarm, a free co-op multiplayer shooter that Valve released in 2010. It's one of the 34 games in which Sonix has unlocked every achievement, earning a Perfect Game award each time.

There were almost 19,000 games released on Steam in 2024 – a record number for the platform – up almost 32.5% compared to the previous year. But only 3,973, or just over 20%, were popular enough for Valve to enable community profile features, including trading cards, badges, emoticons, etc. It's these games that count toward a user's Game Collector and Achievement Collector totals.