In a nutshell: Amazon is once again betting that anything can be turned into a subscription with the help of cloud computing and AI. The world's largest online retailer has announced a new experience for Luna, its underappreciated game streaming platform – though the move risks repeating some of the same mistakes that have plagued other streaming services in the past.

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that few people are eager to spend money on, but the company believes it can successfully relaunch the service with a new social twist. The tech giant founded by Jeff Bezos has introduced the "all-new" Amazon Luna, which looks remarkably similar to the old service aside from a handful of changes.

The updated Luna experience will combine social gaming features with blockbuster titles, Amazon explained. When launching the redesigned platform on Fire TV, a smart TV, or a tablet, users will find a new mode called GameNight. This mode hosts casual, controller-free games designed for group play.

Players can join GameNight by scanning a QR code with their smartphones, which then double as game controllers. Amazon is pitching the feature as ideal for families and friend groups, positioning it as a more accessible, family-friendly way to play together.

GameNight will debut with more than 25 "approachable" multiplayer titles, including Angry Birds, Draw & Guess, Exploding Kittens, and others. Amazon describes GameNight as gaming "reinvented" for the modern living room, suggesting it will be a major focus of Luna's relaunch.

Amazon Luna General Manager Jeff Gattis notes that while gaming is a massive cultural phenomenon enjoyed by over three billion people worldwide, playing on large TV screens can often be troublesome and expensive. Luna was conceived as an alternative to high-cost home consoles and powerful gaming PCs, which is why the company continues to include the base service – GameNight included – with an Amazon Prime subscription.

For players who want to use a dedicated controller or enjoy more traditional gaming experiences without needing family members nearby, Amazon will still provide access to more than 50 games for Prime members. The library will feature a mix of classics, indie titles, and blockbusters such as Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Luna's role, at least for now, is to scratch the casual gaming itch of Prime subscribers. However, Amazon is also targeting more dedicated players by offering premium (paid) titles like Batman: Arkham Knight and EA Sports FC 25.

The challenge, of course, is that cloud gaming remains a notoriously difficult business. After OnLive's failed attempt to make it sustainable, the industry has learned that game streaming is complex, expensive, and logistically demanding. Today, the space is dominated by a handful of platform holders, profitability remains elusive, and end-user costs continue to rise.

Amazon's pitch for rebooting Luna? Leverage AI and cloud technology to create entirely new forms of gameplay. "With advances in AI and cloud technology, we see opportunities to create entirely new kinds of games – experiences that were never possible before," the company said.