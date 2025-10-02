The big picture: Since its 2008 debut, Google Chrome has become the gateway to the web for billions – and its grip keeps tightening. With rivals like Safari, Edge, and Firefox trailing far behind, Chrome's dominance isn't just about browsing convenience; it cements Google's influence over how the internet itself is experienced.

StatCounter's September 2025 browser market share report shows Google Chrome's dominance expanding to an unprecedented 71.86%. The change, amounting to several percentage points over the last two months, is primarily attributed to a slight decline in Safari's user share.

Chrome's top position has been undisputed since 2012, when it surpassed Internet Explorer, which had long been in terminal decline. In the 13 years since, the only thing keeping Google from eclipsing nearly the entire web browser market has been Safari's ubiquity on Apple devices.

Safari's endurance mostly stems from its dominance in the mobile sector, where the iPhone and iPad versions maintain approximately 20% and 30% market share, respectively. Tablets are where Chrome has the most competition, with Android taking another 17%, leaving Chrome with just under half.

On all platforms combined, other browsers such as Edge, Firefox, and Opera continue to hold single-digit market shares. Edge has failed to gain traction despite Microsoft's increasingly desperate attempts to stop users from immediately downloading Chrome upon installing Windows 11. Entering "Chrome" into Edge's search bar causes Microsoft's browser to display messages practically begging users to stay.

Google likely considers emerging AI browsers, such as Perplexity's Comet and OpenAI's Operator, to be Chrome's biggest threat. The rising trend prompted Google to integrate its Gemini AI suite into Chrome, turning the world's most popular browser into an AI browser.

Features that analyze web pages, interact with Google apps, answer questions based on browser content, summarize videos, and add items to shopping carts have recently begun rolling out to Chrome users in the US. Edge and Opera are also attempting to introduce GenAI functionality, while Vivaldi is resisting the trend.

Google avoided a potentially monumental breakup last month after the US Department of Justice labeled the company a monopoly. Although a judge called Google's online advertising and search engine business strategies anticompetitive, the company's only punishment is a stipulation to share a snapshot of its search data with rivals.

A forced sale of Chrome -- or potentially even Android – might have been problematic because most of the companies capable of buying them are already under antitrust investigation.