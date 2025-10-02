What a Feat: Final Fantasy XI is once again experiencing server issues as player numbers in the decades-old MMO surge beyond expectations. Producer Yoji Fujito announced a "congestion situation" for Bahamut, one of the 16 public game worlds currently available to players.

In July, Fujito revealed that the Asura World – the most populated Final Fantasy XI server – had stopped accepting new player registrations due to an "unexpected" surge in popularity. Now, the Bahamut World is facing the same challenge. Since Square Enix "closed" Asura to new players, Bahamut became the second most popular server. It didn't help that Bahamut was already close behind Asura in terms of character population.

While Square Enix is pleased that so many gamers are eager to explore its virtual world, the influx of concurrent players can overwhelm servers like Asura and Bahamut.

Starting October 9, Bahamut will face the same limitations previously applied to the Asura World to maintain overall gameplay stability. New players will be unable to access the server, and existing options for character creation or transfers via the Character World Transfer Service will be suspended. The Vana'diel Adventurer Recruitment Program, which allows players to invite friends, will also be temporarily unavailable.

Square Enix will continue monitoring login activity to determine when full access can be restored, though it may take some time for server populations to stabilize. The Asura World remains closed, despite a slight decrease in player numbers.

For a game released when the PlayStation 2 dominated the console market, Final Fantasy XI is enjoying an unexpectedly long lifespan. Its enduring popularity is likely fueled by periodic discount campaigns and the influence of Final Fantasy XIV, which has introduced content inspired by the older MMO.

Looking ahead, a crossover with Monster Hunter Wilds in Final Fantasy XIV this autumn could further increase interest in FF XI. As Fujito confirmed in 2022, the online-only experience of Final Fantasy XI is not going anywhere anytime soon.