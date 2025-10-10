In brief: Netflix is bringing party games to the big screen. Arriving in time for the holidays, the latest genre to join the streaming giant's growing gaming division features familiar favorites that can be played using a smartphone as a controller.

To get started, simply navigate to the "Games" tab in the Netflix app on your television and select from one of a handful of titles. At launch, players can choose from the following games:

Lego Party! – Square off against your friends in the ultimate Lego party game. Compete in hilarious minigames and hunt for gold through themed Challenge Zones.

Boggle Party – Race against the clock to find words (the longer, the better) in a jumbled-up letter grid. Play solo or make it a party with up to eight players.

Pictionary: Game Night – Draw 'til you drop – or one of your friends guesses what you're sketching – in this hilarious and fast-paced spin on Mattel's classic group game.

Tetris Time Warp – Time-travel with friends to different eras of Tetris, from the 1984 original to the classic Gameboy version. Can you warp your way to a top score?

Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends – One person at this party secretly has no idea what everyone else is talking about. Figure out whose clues are fishy to unmask the crasher.

Netflix launched its gaming division in late 2021 as an added perk for existing subscribers. The venture started with just a handful of mobile titles but when Netflix purchased Finnish developer Next Games for $72 million the following year, it became clear that the company was serious about the effort.

Soon after, Netflix starting adding well-known AAA titles to its catalog including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, GTA: San Andreas, and Sonic Mania Plus. As of writing, the Netflix Games library consists of more than 120 titles.

Netflix vaguely said its new games are available on select TVs in certain countries, with plans to expand "over time."

Image credit: Devin Nelson