Bottom line: Given the tech-savvy reputation of today's youth, you might assume that being proficient at the keyboard comes naturally. The reality, however, is that constant device usage doesn't automatically make someone a keyboard warrior. Like most skills, mastery requires consistent practice.

According to the US Department of Education, nearly half of all high school students took a keyboarding class in 2000. By 2019, that number had fallen to just 2.5 percent and is probably even lower today. Applications like Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing made it fun to practice using the keyboard and likely served as inspiration for a new game due out by the end of the year.

Final Sentence is a battle royale-style typing game from developer Button Mash. It takes place in a creepy warehouse alongside up to 99 other competitors. The concept is simple: type without making mistakes. Each time you slip up, the ominous figure standing at the table pulls out a revolver, aims at you, and pulls the trigger. There's only a single bullet in the cylinder – will luck be on your side?

It's essentially a lethal game of chance, Russian roulette style.

Those interested in pressing their luck can download a demo over on Steam. The full game includes public matches with up to 100 players or private battles between four to eight players. Achievements are tracked and you're even provided with progress reports highlighting strengths and areas that could be improved upon.

Hardware requirements shouldn't be a concern so long as your system was built within the last 15 years or so. At minimum, you'll need an Intel Core i3 560, a GeForce GTX 460 / Radeon HD 5870 and 8 GB of RAM, although Valve recommends a slightly beefier Core i5-2500K, GTX 670 / Radeon HD 7970.

Final Sentence is very much a niche game, and participation will ultimately make or break the game. If nobody plays and lobbies end up being full of bots, that's not going to be much fun.