What just happened? Samsung is revamping its employee compensation model by linking three years of incentives to the company's stock price. Management hopes the redesigned structure will strengthen retention. The move points to confidence in Samsung's growth potential in the global memory and AI chip market.

For the first time, Samsung Electronics will link long-term compensation for all employees to the company's share price. The company will introduce stock-based awards for its rank-and-file, amid heightened competition and intensifying labor demands.

Bloomberg cites an internal memo saying the South Korean technology giant will launch the initiative this month, measuring performance from October 2025 through October 2028. Samsung will base payouts directly on changes in the company's stock price over those three years. Employees can receive as much as half of their awarded sum in company shares rather than cash.

The program represents a shift in Samsung's approach to employee pay, extending moves earlier this year that applied stock-linked bonuses only to senior executives. In January, Samsung began paying a portion of executive incentives in shares, marking the first overhaul of its top-level compensation in decades. Historically, the company had never granted stock awards to its entire workforce, apart from a one-time allocation of 30 shares per employee in 2025 as part of a union settlement package.

Labor tensions have grown over the past year as Samsung navigates a changing market for its core memory chip business – particularly high-bandwidth memory chips used in artificial intelligence applications – and faces increased pressure from organized labor. In recent months, unions representing thousands of employees have demanded changes to the company's bonus structure, pushing the company to allocate 15 percent of annual operating profit to an "excess-profit" bonus pool.

That call for reform gained momentum after rival SK Hynix, now the largest supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips to Nvidia, pledged to channel 10 percent of its yearly operating earnings into its employee incentive program. The precedent set by SK Hynix has amplified demands within Samsung for a more transparent link between profitability and employee pay.

The stock-linked payout plan arrives during a period of renewed financial strength for Samsung. On Tuesday, the company reported its highest quarterly operating profit since 2022, lifted by improved conditions in the semiconductor market and growing demand from AI-focused customers. Investors viewed the earnings as confirming that Samsung has stabilized its memory chip operations and is positioning to regain market share from SK Hynix in the AI sector.