In a nutshell: Despite a convoluted history of bankruptcies, acquisitions, and failed business relaunches, the Commodore brand hasn't disappeared... yet. A new community-led company is now steering the brand and is attempting to attract Windows 10 users who want to avoid relying on Microsoft's software ecosystem.

Microsoft ended official support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, but the operating system will continue to function. While major software vendors and game studios will eventually leave the platform behind, users who are concerned can begin planning alternatives immediately, and Commodore is now offering an escape route.

The official Commodore Twitter account recently promoted Vision OS as a potential alternative to Microsoft's ecosystem. Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is a Linux-based platform specifically designed to protect users from what the company describes as Big Tech's monopolistic practices, constant digital noise, and pervasive surveillance.

The operating system can be downloaded for free, with Commodore providing detailed installation instructions. It is also included with the Commodore 64X PC, a modern reinterpretation of the classic computing brand featuring recent x86 CPUs and contemporary hardware components.

Your Windows 10 era is ending.



As of October 14: No more updates, no more security patches, no more support. Ever.



Microsoft may be leaving you behind. We won't.



Meet #Commodore OS Vision 3.0 – a totally FREE, modern, Linux-based sanctuary from tech gone too far. Calm.… pic.twitter.com/2Y7abUGZWE – Official Commodore® (@commodoreofcl) October 14, 2025

Commodore states that the Vision operating system – and its new Commodore-branded hardware initiatives – are not just nostalgia-driven upgrades, but a full reset. Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is designed to provide a modern, privacy-oriented computing experience, free from nagging or tracking by "toxic social media."

Vision 3.0 is a 35GB download, making it slightly heavier than many alternative Linux distributions, despite being based on the classic Debian project. The OS includes a wide array of additional software and over 200 game-oriented packages tied to the classic Commodore brand. It also features a modern implementation of the BASIC programming language.

The Commodore name and trademarks were recently acquired by the YouTube channel Retro Recipes, which has now revived the company under the Commodore International Corporation name. The new team includes original Commodore members such as Albert Charpentier, Dave Haynie, and Bil Herd.

The company is already selling an FPGA-based Commodore 64 replica, the Commodore 64 Ultimate, which has seen pre-orders reach 10,000 units, according to Commodore.