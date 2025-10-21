WTF?! Thermal pastes improve heat transfer between a CPU and its heatsink, helping prevent overheating that can throttle performance or damage hardware. While some products perform as advertised, others can be largely ineffective. A new study now indicates that one popular thermal paste can actually destroy processors and render them unusable.

According to PC enthusiast and IgorsLab founder Igor Wallossek, the SGT-4 thermal paste marketed by South Korean company Amech contains an unstable, reactive compound that is damaging CPUs and coolers by corroding their metal surfaces. The corrosion reportedly causes pitting and can fuse the processor to the heatsink.

The thermal interface material reportedly emits a highly unpleasant odor, which Igor describes as putrid and vinegar-like. The paste also fails to meet its thermal rating because the pitting creates additional air gaps on the CPU and heatsink surfaces, reducing heat transfer efficiency.

Wallossek's research revealed that SGT-4 uses PMDS as its base, but instead of standard silicone, it incorporates an acetoxy-crosslinked RTV silicone. He believes the additive is methyltriacetoxysilane – a highly reactive compound that releases acetic acid when exposed to moisture, causing copper oxidation and producing the vinegar-like odor.

Partial cross-linking also causes the paste to harden over time, becoming sticky and bonding the processor to the heatsink so tightly that it requires "an immense separating force" to separate the two surfaces. Wallossek believes that the methyltriacetoxysilane increases the grease's adhesiveness, but the company likely did not test the product thoroughly before releasing it to the market.

Complaints about Amech's SGT-4 have appeared on the South Korean public forum Quasar Zone, where users reported similar issues and metallurgy experts corroborated Wallossek's findings. However, Amech dismissed the reports as baseless, asserting that the product contains no hazardous substances and complies with all regulatory requirements.

Amech representatives also dismissed Wallossek's allegations as unfounded and directed personal attacks at others who raised complaints. Instead of addressing the actual claims, they cited European environmental certificates, which bear no relevance to the corrosion issue.

Little is known about Amech beyond the fact that it is a relatively new South Korean brand. The company lacks an official website, a professional email domain, or even a verifiable address, raising questions about its credentials. As for the SGT-4, it remains unclear whether engineers in South Korea developed the product or if it is a rebranded Chinese item.

Amech's SGT-4 is widely available on Amazon and Newegg, where it holds a relatively high rating that could lull buyers into a false sense of security. If you are searching for an effective and safe thermal paste, consider proven products such as Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut, Arctic MX-6, or Noctua NT-H2, which maintain your PC's thermals without risking damage to the CPU.