Connecting the dots: Early reports suggested that AMD would refresh its desktop APU lineup this year with a successor to the Ryzen 8000G, but offered no clear details about which architecture would power it. Now, new leaks indicate that the upcoming Ryzen 9000G series will feature mid-range Krackan Point silicon – a move that could emphasize affordability and efficiency while leaving room for higher-end Strix Point variants later on.

Prominent leaker HXL recently reported that AGESA version 1.2.7.0 adds support for Krackan Point and Krackan Point 2 on the AM5 platform. AMD is expected to launch budget-friendly desktop APUs based on these architectures later this year.

Earlier in the year, HXL suggested that AMD might release new AM5-based APUs in the fourth quarter of 2025, likely under the Ryzen 9000G branding. Many enthusiasts hope the lineup will include chips built on AMD's high-end mobile Strix Point architecture. However, another leaker, Olrak29, later claimed that the processors will instead be based on Gorgon Point, a refreshed version of Strix Point.

All three architectures feature Zen 5 CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics, but Krackan Point occupies the budget tier with fewer cores than Strix Point and Gorgon Point. AMD introduced Krackan Point laptop processors earlier this year to compete with Intel's Lunar Lake series. In AMD's current mobile lineup, Ryzen AI 9 CPUs use Strix Point, while Ryzen AI 7 and Ryzen AI 5 chips are based on Krackan Point.

However, the Ryzen 9000G series may not consist solely of Krackan Point processors. A separate screenshot shared by HXL and Indonox suggests that models based on Strix Point could also appear, though microcode enabling AM5 support for that architecture has not yet surfaced. Releasing Krackan Point desktop SoCs first would make sense, as most APU buyers tend to prioritize value over top-end performance.

STX AM5 may also be available, but the CPU microcode has not yet been added.



IMG @Indonox pic.twitter.com/ogCgIPtMdP – HXL (@9550pro) October 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Gorgon Point is expected to begin replacing Strix Point in select mid-range laptops in 2026, ahead of AMD's transition to Zen 6 CPUs the following year. Medusa Point will serve as the Zen 6 – based mobile successor to Gorgon Point, while Gator Range is expected to succeed the high-end Fire Range laptop processors.

Next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft are also anticipated to debut in 2027, featuring SoCs built on Zen 6 CPU and RDNA 5 GPU architectures. Leaks suggest that Microsoft's upcoming PC-console hybrid could include a 10-core APU, potentially pushing its price significantly higher.

Looking further ahead, Intel and Nvidia are reportedly collaborating on SoCs that integrate RTX graphics hardware, signaling a growing convergence between traditional PC and console silicon design.