In context: The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X recently launched to a mixed reception. Despite the somewhat disappointing software experience, customers might be pleased to learn that replacing and upgrading certain critical hardware components is relatively simple, even compared to the Steam Deck.

A teardown video for the recently released Asus ROG Xbox Ally X reveals that its battery, SSD, and analog sticks are easily accessible, making the system potentially more modular than most handhelds. However, the device's repairability will ultimately depend on the availability of replacement parts and repair guides.

Opening the handheld PC, which closely resembles Asus' earlier ROG Ally X device, only requires a Phillips screwdriver. Replacing the battery, analog sticks, and SSD simply involves removing a few screws and disconnecting some cables. Only the mainboard and screen incorporate glue or soldering.

The 80Wh battery is the first and simplest component encountered in the teardown process, with the SSD lying underneath it. Users can replace the ROG Xbox Ally X's stock 1TB SSD with standard 2280 drives by connecting them to the system's M.2 port and securing a single screw, similar to a laptop or desktop.

However, users must also activate the new SSD in the BIOS and repeat the Windows 11 installation process, which can take hours. One of the biggest criticisms of the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X is that the new Windows 11 menu system doesn't do enough to streamline the user interface for handhelds. Reviewers complained that the initial setup closely resembled a standard PC. The Steam Deck, in stark contrast, ships with a pre-installed custom Linux distro.

Making the analog sticks easily replaceable affords the Asus device another advantage. The sticks for the Steam Deck and Xbox Ally X are susceptible to drift after dozens of hours of gameplay, but the latter device can theoretically be upgraded with Hall-effect analog sticks using just a screwdriver.

Still, the Asus Xbox Ally X's high repairability will only matter if Microsoft and Asus provide replacement parts and guides, which are currently unavailable. This could change, as the handheld PC is only a few days old, and Microsoft plans to continue supporting it with new software features in the coming months.