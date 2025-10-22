In brief: Microsoft's wallet-busting ROG Xbox Ally X has finally arrived, and it didn't take long for the community to start digging into the handheld. While a recent teardown has shown the device to be built for repairability, a new analysis of the system's core operating system isn't quite as favorable.

YouTuber Cyber Dopamine managed to replace the version of Windows that ships on the Ally X with Bazzite, a Linux distribution purpose-built for handhelds that uses Steam's Big Picture Mode for its launcher. Early impressions are incredibly promising, and makes you wonder if Windows is the best fit for the handheld.

The Bazzite-equipped Ally X generated a consistent 62 frames per second in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 compared to just 47 FPS on Windows. In Hogwarts Legacy in 17W power mode, the Linux system again ran the game at 62 FPS versus just 50 FPS with Microsoft's OS. At 35 watts, the delta between the two was a bit smaller: 60 FPS in Windows and 65 FPS with Linux. In low power mode (13W), the difference between the two was just one frame (38 FPS Windows / 37 FPS Linux), but in favor of Windows.

Also worth mentioning as part of the performance discussion is stability. With Windows, Cyber Dopamine noted that frame rates jumped erratically – say from 58 FPS to 52 FPS then dip to 39 FPS before climbing again. Conversely, running games with Bazzite resulted in a much smoother experience without all the dramatic peaks and valleys.

Microsoft launched the Asus-built handheld on October 16 in two variants. The standard ROG Xbox Ally includes 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and will set you back $599.99. The Ally X bumps the memory up to 24 GB and the storage to 1 TB, but will ding your wallet for $999.99.

What are your thoughts on the ROG Ally and Ally X? I'm tempted to delve back into PC gaming after a long layoff but I'm not sure I could get past the steep cost of entry here.