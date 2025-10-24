Ripple effect: Microsoft has cut more than 27,000 jobs since early 2020, with the Xbox division hit especially hard, even as the company raises Game Pass fees and console prices. The aggressive cost-cutting underscores a pivot toward higher profit margins that is being shouldered by both its workforce and its customers.

According to anonymous Bloomberg sources, Microsoft began demanding 30 percent profit margins across all divisions starting in 2023. This target far exceeds the video game industry's average. The aggressive demand forced the Xbox division to implement drastic policy changes in an attempt to meet it.

Trend data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that gaming companies generally maintain profit margins of 17 to 22 percent. Over the last six years, Xbox's average has ranged between 10 and 20 percent. For most of Microsoft's 2022 fiscal year, the margin was just 12 percent.

The push to more than double profit margins drove several unusual moves by the Xbox division, including releasing first-party games on rival consoles. It likely also contributed to two Xbox console price hikes this year, with the priciest model now at $800. Other companies have similarly raised prices in response to tariffs and supply chain challenges.

Microsoft also recently raised the price of its top-tier Game Pass subscriptions by 40 to 50 percent. Launching first-party titles on Game Pass likely affects profit margins from traditional sales, though Microsoft reportedly applies a complex metric to account for estimated lost purchases.

Unpredictable tariffs and heavy spending have made reaching the 30 percent target more difficult. In recent years, acquiring game companies such as ZeniMax and Activision Blizzard has cost the Xbox division over $76 billion, while launching Activision's Call of Duty titles on Game Pass reportedly resulted in roughly $300 million in lost sales. Microsoft has also invested around $80 billion in AI infrastructure.

Moreover, the mandate may partly explain repeated rounds of layoffs. Between 2020 and early 2025, Microsoft cut roughly 12,500 positions and has eliminated 15,000 more this year alone. The layoffs reflect a broader trend, with over 100,000 tech workers losing their jobs so far in 2025. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's executive compensation rose to $96.5 million this fiscal year, up from $79 million last year.