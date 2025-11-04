WTF?! These days, customized PCs are often limited only by their creators' imaginations – and skill levels. Just take a look at the all-in-one gaming PC that has been integrated into this microwave, complete with a monitor built into the working door.

The creation comes from SignalRGB, the app (download here) that lets you control and synchronize RGB lighting across different brands of hardware. As expected, copious amounts of RGB lighting are a key element in this build, all controlled by the company's app.

The microwave PC has some ingenious features. You might recognize the keypad next to the door as being a Stream Deck.

Opening up the microwave exposes the motherboard sitting on the turntable, which acts as a rotating mobo tray. Its AIO cooler has been smoothly integrated into the right side of the microwave, while the graphics card is mounted on the left.

The monitor that doubles as the microwave window is particularly impressive – and slightly surreal to see. It also appears to have pass-through video functionality, showing the internal components such as the rotating motherboard.

This is a gaming PC, so it's no slouch in that department. Within the MSI MPG Edge motherboard is a Core Intel Ultra 5 225 CPU, 48GB of Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 6,000M/T DDR5 memory, and a Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite NVMe 2TB SSD (7,400MB/s).

The microwave PC also comes with an RTX 5060 Ti graphics card – the 16GB version, thankfully – and is powered by a 1,110W SFX 80+ platinum efficiency power supply.

The total cost of the microwave PC is $2,000, according to SignalRGB. It's not for sale, but the good news is that the company is running a competition to win the modded all-in-one. There are still 27 days left to go, and you can enter it here.

This isn't SignalRGB's first custom PC build based on a kitchen device. It revealed the gaming PC toaster in July, which was also very impressive, but the microwave is on another level.

Elsewhere in the world of unique builds, Billet Labs revealed an RTX 4090 PC earlier this year that looked just like something out of a 19th-century factory.