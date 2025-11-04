In brief: The Switch 2 was always expected to be a hit, but even Nintendo appears surprised by just how successful it's been. The company has raised its sales forecast for the handheld by more than 25% and revealed that it has already sold twice as many units as the original Switch during the same launch period.

Since launching in June, 10.36 million Switch 2 consoles have been sold – 3.5 million of those in the first four days. That's more than twice the 4.7 million units the original Switch managed during its first two quarters on sale. It's also higher than the PlayStation 4's 7.5 million and the PlayStation 5's Covid-impacted 7.8 million sales.

Nintendo now expects to shift 19 million Switch 2 units before the end of March 2026, 4 million more than its previous estimate of 15 million.

As for the software, 20.62 million Switch 2 games have been sold since launch. Mario Kart World was the best-selling title with 9.57 million sales, though that included bundled sales, while Donkey Kong Bananza sold 3.49 million. Combined game sales for the Switch and Switch 2, meanwhile, reached 82.18 million.

Nintendo has also raised its Switch 2 game sales forecast from 45 million to 48 million.

Nintendo revealed that the original Switch will soon become its best-selling console of all time. After moving 1.89 million units over the last six months, its lifetime sales now stand at 154 million – just 10,000 shy of the Nintendo DS. However, it's hard to imagine it selling another 6 million units and overtaking the 160.63 million-selling PlayStation 2 to become the best-selling console ever.

It's been a very successful six months for Nintendo. Net sales were up a massive 110% year-on-year from $3.4 billion to $7.2 billion. Operating profit jumped 19.5% to $950 million, while net profit were up 60.5% to $1.5 billion.

One segment that did see a decline was Nintendo's IP-related sales, which fell 12.4% to $216 million, mostly due to lower movie-related revenue. Expect the figure to jump sharply after April 2026, when the Super Mario Galaxy movie arrives.