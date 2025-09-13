Something to look forward to: The success of 2023's Super Mario Bros movie practically guaranteed a sequel. Nintendo shared basic details about the upcoming film during a stream celebrating the franchise's 40th anniversary, though much remains unclear. The company also announced remasters and upgrades for select Mario games on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Illumination's second Super Mario movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, hits theaters on April 3, 2026. Nintendo announced the film with a brief trailer during an anniversary stream for the video game franchise. The video (above) revealed little beyond a sleeping Mario, a few environments from the first film, and the sequel's title.

Nintendo released Super Mario Galaxy (the game) in 2007 for the Wii. It sent players through space-themed worlds and featured unique gravity-based platforming. The title was very well-received and scored high among critics and players.

Nintendo confirmed that the first film's entire main cast will return for the sequel, including Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser. However, the company didn't reveal whether The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will feature Princess Rosalina, who debuted in the original game.

Players will get a chance to revisit Super Mario Galaxy and its 2010 sequel, Super Mario Galaxy 2, when Nintendo re-releases them for the Nintendo Switch on October 2. The remastered package will not change the graphics or gameplay of the 15- and 17-year-old games, aside from a resolution boost, a new easy difficulty mode, and brief extra story content. Both titles run at 1080p on the Nintendo Switch and 4K on the Switch 2, which might also enable 120fps at a lower resolution.

However, the games will be more expensive than many customers might have expected. They will be available individually on the Nintendo eShop for $39.99 each or together for $69.99. It seems steep for ports with very little new to offer.

Additionally, Nintendo announced an expansion and Switch 2 upgrade for Super Mario Bros Wonder, a 2D Mario platformer released for the Switch in 2023. The DLC, titled Meetup in Bellabel Park, is set for release next Spring. Meanwhile, a new entry in the Mario Tennis series, Mario Tennis Fever, launches on February 2.

Other Switch and Switch 2 games showcased in Friday's Nintendo Direct (above) include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (December 4), Resident Evil Requiem (launching February 27 alongside Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village), Hades II (November 20), an expansion for Donkey Kong Bananza (available now), Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, a remake of Dragon Quest VII, and several others.