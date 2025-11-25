The big picture: The AI boom, largely powered by Nvidia, has long drawn comparisons to the dot-com bubble from the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, scrutiny of the company's latest rosy quarterly report has compelled Nvidia to defend itself against comparisons to another financial earthquake from two decades ago, the Enron scandal.

In a recently uncovered memo to Wall Street investors, Nvidia rejected multiple accusations that it is mismanaging stock, misrepresenting the long-term usefulness of its chips, and cooking its books in a way similar to disgraced energy company Enron. Although Nvidia's defense appears sound, the allegations overlook another key aspect of the AI boom that has also drawn comparisons to Enron.

After the chip seller reported $57 billion in quarterly revenue last week, investor Michael Burry criticized Nvidia for stock buybacks and stock-based compensation dilution. Burry's prophetic bet against mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis was immortalized in the film "The Big Short."

Nvidia should have published this in an 8-K filing instead of just emailing a memo to Wall Street sell-side analysts. https://t.co/dwmkuLieNd pic.twitter.com/UlQyd6bC1g – tae kim (@firstadopter) November 24, 2025

Around the same time, a Substack post from Pet Express CEO Shanaka Anslem Perera claimed that an algorithm detected irregularities in Nvidia's quarterly statement. The lengthy critique directly mentioned Enron, which illegally hid its debts and inflated its value before going bankrupt in December 2000.

Although Macro Strategist George Pearkes exhaustively excoriated Perera's viral post and accused it of being AI-generated, Nvidia felt the need to respond to it and to Burry's comments. In the memo, which Barrons and The Verge authenticated, the company called Burry's calculations inaccurate and refuted claims that it obscures debt with special purpose vehicles, a key component of Enron's fraud.

Enron created the firm Chewco as a special purpose vehicle to offset its debts, and an analysis from earlier this month by The Verge's Elizabeth Lopatto theorizes that CoreWeave and other neocloud companies could be serving a similar purpose for Nvidia. Their business model of renting AI server infrastructure to large investors in the technology, such as Microsoft, doesn't appear to be viable in the long term, and it seems to mostly benefit Nvidia by shouldering its risks.

Nvidia emailed a memo to Wall Street sell side analysts to push back on my arguments.

I stand by my analysis. Obviously, the full analysis does not fit in a tweet. I will release on my timeline.

The first post in The Heretic's Guide to AI's Stars "Supply-Side Gluttony" is up… – Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) November 24, 2025

CoreWeave, Crusoe, Lambda, and other neocloud companies are technically independent from Nvidia, so they don't meet the definition of special interest vehicles. Another crucial difference is that, while Enron lied about its business, Team Green's behavior is entirely in the open.

Even if the chip seller's actions are completely legal, concerns about the AI bubble are growing. Nvidia is almost the only company profiting from the AI boom because nearly everyone else is investing in it by ordering Nvidia's GPUs.

The hype is based on the idea that AI will transform productivity, and it might, but definitive proof has yet to emerge. Because of that growing gap between market valuations and fundamental principles, Burry recently shuttered his hedge fund.