Big quote: As AI appears in virtually every piece of software out there, more companies are now looking toward AI-focused devices. But one of those won't be Logitech, whose CEO has called these AI gadgets solutions for problems that don't exist.

Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber isn't a fan of current AI hardware, which comes as something of a surprise from the person who last month called for AI agents to be present in every board meeting, claiming they could improve productivity.

Faber, who marked her two-year anniversary as Logitech CEO this week, told Bloomberg that AI hardware fails to live up to its hype. "What's out there is a solution looking for a problem that doesn't exist," she said.

AI-focused consumer hardware has failed to find the sort of success that chatbots enjoy. The most obvious example is the Humane Ai Pin wearable. There was so much hype before its launch that the creators talked about it replacing smartphones. But the $700, $24-per-month subscription fee, scathing reviews, and the fact it didn't really do much saw Humane shut down the business and brick the Ai Pins after being bought by HP.

Then there was the Rabbit R1. Its promise of being able to perform and complete tasks on behalf of users, interacting with apps in a natural way just like a human, led to 10,000 pre-order sales. As was the case with the Ai Pin, reviewers slammed the Rabbit R1 – Marques Brownlee called it "barely reviewable." It was reported in November that some Rabbit employees haven't been paid in months.

Despite these failings, it seems that companies haven't given up on consumer AI hardware. OpenAI last month confirmed it had just built its first AI hardware prototype with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive.

The device is built around the concept of ambient intelligence. It is equipped with multiple cameras and microphones, and may use a small projector to display information on surfaces. Ive and OpenAI reportedly struggled with the design of their device as they looked to differentiate it from digital assistants such as Siri.

Faber is far from anti-AI. In addition to her calls for AI board members, she oversaw the launch of the Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse in 2024, which has an extra button that launches the ChatGPT-powered Logi AI Prompt Builder app.

While not AI-related, Faber has faced a lot of criticism for her controversial mouse-as-a-service proposal last year.