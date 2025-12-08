In a nutshell: A massive containment structure meant to keep the Chernobyl ruins stable for decades may now be critically compromised. New IAEA inspections point to war-related damage that could threaten the integrity of the site and raise long-term risks for the surrounding region.

United Nations experts are calling for urgent repairs to Chernobyl's New Safe Confinement, the structure built as an additional shield against radiation from the failed nuclear power plant. Inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency recently said the structure has lost its primary safety and containment functions.

Earlier this year, a drone strike targeted the Safe Confinement. Ukraine accused Russia of the attack, though the Kremlin denied involvement. Inspectors from the IAEA now warn that urgent repairs are needed to prevent further degradation of the massive structure.

Last week, IAEA inspectors assessed the site and found the New Safe Confinement "severely damaged" by the drone strike, which also caused a fire in the outer steel structure. While the load-bearing structures and monitoring systems were not permanently harmed, Ukrainian staff completed some roof repairs, though additional work is needed to restore containment fully. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that timely and thorough restoration is critical to prevent further degradation and maintain long-term nuclear safety.

Jim Smith, professor of environmental science at the University of Portsmouth, UK, says there is no need to panic - yet. Having studied the original Chernobyl fallout, he identifies radioactive dust as the site's most pressing concern. Warfare-related activities could disturb and carry the material. However, the risk remains low, as the sarcophagus - the thick concrete structure built by the Soviet Union around the exploded reactor in 1986 - still contains the contaminated dust.

Civil and military personnel in the "Chernobyl liquidators" squads hastily deployed the sarcophagus, which had a 30-year lifespan. Once it reached that limit in 2016, they built the much larger New Safe Confinement around the sarcophagus. It should insulate Chernobyl's radioactive remains for at least 100 years.

The Chernobyl disaster left the city of Pripyat abandoned and caused an estimated 9,000 cancer-related deaths across Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia, according to WHO projections. The worst nuclear accident in history threatened to spread radioactive material from reactor No. 4 across Russia and Europe. However, containment efforts led by European and Russian authorities have prevented the worst - so far.