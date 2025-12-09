In context: Despite being released many moons ago, Windows 7 continues to be remembered fondly by millions of users. In fact, some people are still using the old operating system for gaming tasks. Now, they can even run Steam on it. Again.

Valve ended official support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.x in the Steam client just a year ago, forcing gamers clinging to those aging operating systems to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11. Now, a developer has backported a recent Steam release to the older OS, though you'll still need to install some crucial updates to actually run the client.

Developer "Eazy Black" recently backported the Steam beta client released on December 4, 2025, adding full compatibility with both older Windows versions. The modified client is available on the developer's website, with separate downloads for each OS. To get the smoothest experience – and, realistically, to get Steam working at all – you'll want the system fully updated.

A discussion on X notes that the modded client can even run on an early build of Windows 7 if you install a specific set of official patches: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (KB976932), KB2999226, and either KB3080149 or KB4474419. Those last two are especially important, as they add SHA-2 code-signing support to Windows 7.

Windows 7 was one of Microsoft's best-selling operating systems, helping many users forget how messy Vista turned out to be. Windows 8, on the other hand, pushed dramatic interface changes and earned a far more mixed reaction. Mainstream support for Windows 7 ended a decade ago, and the extended (paid) support program wrapped in 2023.

Steam Beta client (December 4th, 2025 build) has been unofficially backported to work on Windows 7 SP1 x64 and Windows 8.x x64, thanks to EAZY BLACK!



⚠️ MUST FULLY UPDATE WINDOWS!



Download for Windows 7: https://t.co/nG292FnaXj



Download for Windows 8.x: https://t.co/eklYmfR3sg pic.twitter.com/VVqcKyikz7 – BobPony.com (@TheBobPony) December 9, 2025

Yet even as an effectively abandoned platform, Windows 7 still accounts for more than 2% of the entire Windows user base, according to recent estimates. Community projects like VxKex are dedicated to "restoring" compatibility between modern applications and the old system.

Windows 7 fans have already managed to keep Steam alive through various workarounds, but having a current Steam build running directly on the OS could prove especially useful for people with older hardware.

Gamers are typically quick to abandon outdated systems in favor of newer editions, and the now-unsupported Windows 10 is likely to slip off Steam's most-used platforms list sooner rather than later. Still, Windows 10 and Windows 11 share a common codebase and application platform, meaning broad software support for Windows 10 could stick around for years.