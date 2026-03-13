WTF?! Windows 7 is now 16 years old, and very few people are still using the OS on internet-exposed PCs. However, Mozilla is willing to give these Aero-obsessed enthusiasts a few additional weeks to make up their minds – and maybe get a brand-new PC.

Mozilla recently updated its official Firefox support article for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1, giving users of these ancient operating systems six more months of safe, modern browsing. The change was neither broadcast by the company nor widely reported online, and it will likely affect a very tiny minority of the whole Firefox userbase on Windows PCs.

In February 2026, Mozilla said that it was finally ending support for Windows 7 by the end of the month. Now, the updated article states that Firefox 115 ESR will continue to have access to security updates at least until August 2026. The company is doing this in order to ensure Firefox users can browse the modern web on ancient Windows releases, and is even ready to "re-evaluate" any additional support extension in the future.

The Firefox ESR channel includes long-supported releases of the open-source browser, providing organizations with a stable web platform while ensuring critical security and reliability bug fixes. The original version of Firefox 115 ESR was released on July 4, 2023, while the latest update (115.33.0esr) is just 16 days old. A newer Extended Support Release (140 ESR) was finally introduced on June 24, 2025.

Despite adding a few more months to official Firefox support, Mozilla is once again reminding everyone that Microsoft ended support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2023. Unsupported operating systems mean that users have no access to critical security fixes and modern features. If a PC cannot run Windows 10 or newer systems, Mozilla is simply asking Firefox aficionados to jump the gun and switch to a Linux-based operating system.

At this point, Mozilla Firefox is the only modern browser still capable of running on Windows 7 and the much-maligned Windows 8.x platform. Chrome, Edge, and other Chromium-based browsers don't support the Windows NT 6.1/6.2 OS releases anymore.

While Mozilla's attempt to cater to even a tiny minority of the Firefox userbase is laudable, we don't see how further extending support for Windows 7 will actually help. According to Statcounter's data from February 2026, the operating system is now employed by 0.62% of all Windows users. We say, let the old man finally die once and for all.